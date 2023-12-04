Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market: Adherence to Regulatory Compliance to Drive Market Growth; says TNR
Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market to Witness CAGR of 12.3% From 2023 to 2031, Anticipated to Reach US$ 50.12 Billion by 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Outline
Accounting and budgeting software are digital tools that streamline financial tasks for businesses and individuals. They encompass ledger management, expense tracking, and financial reporting, enhancing transparency and efficiency. These solutions also facilitate budget creation, monitoring, and adjustment, aiding in optimal resource allocation. By automating tasks, they reduce errors and promote accurate financial analysis, supporting informed decision-making. Essential for regulatory compliance and fiscal responsibility, these tools contribute to overall financial health.
Prior to COVID-19, the accounting and budgeting software market exhibited a steady upward trajectory, driven by the growing demand for streamlined financial processes. Enterprises were adopting these tools to enhance ledger management, expense tracking, and financial reporting. However, the post-COVID-19 landscape saw a significant surge in demand. With remote work becoming the norm, businesses sought cloud-based solutions to manage finances effectively from diverse locations. This shift underscored the critical role of accurate financial insights in navigating uncertainty.
Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Growth Boosting Drivers:
• Digital Transformation Imperative: The accelerating need for digital transformation is a primary driver in the Accounting and Budgeting Software Market. A survey highlighted that 89% of organizations consider digital transformation a business priority. To stay competitive and agile, companies are adopting software solutions that automate financial processes and offer real-time insights. This transition not only enhances efficiency but also enables data-driven decision-making.
• Regulatory Compliance and Reporting: Stringent regulatory requirements drive the adoption of accounting and budgeting software. A survey conducted revealed that 75% of CFOs expressed concerns about managing regulatory change. These solutions facilitate accurate and timely reporting, aiding organizations in adhering to evolving compliance standards. The ability to generate comprehensive financial reports with minimal errors is crucial for avoiding penalties and maintaining transparency.
• Remote Work and Collaboration: The shift to remote work has accelerated the demand for cloud-based accounting and budgeting software. A study indicated that remote work adoption surged by 30% during the pandemic. Cloud solutions enable seamless collaboration among geographically dispersed teams, ensuring continuity in financial operations. The ability to access financial data securely from anywhere enhances decision-making agility and responsiveness to dynamic market conditions.
Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Insights:
• The accounting and budgeting software market is constantly evolving, with new features and capabilities being added all the time. Some of the recent developments in the market include the rise of cloud-based accounting software, the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the growing demand for real-time data insights, and the increasing focus on compliance.
• The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the adoption of accounting and budgeting software. This growth is attributed to the region's rapidly expanding economy, increasing digitalization efforts, and a rising number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) integrating such tools for efficient financial operations. As Asia Pacific continues its economic development journey, the demand for these software solutions is expected to maintain its upward trajectory.
Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Coupa Software Inc.
o FreshBooks
o Intuit Inc.
o Microsoft
o MIP Fund Accounting
o Oracle
o Planful
o Prophix Software Inc.
o Quicken Inc.
o Sage Group plc
o SAP SE
o Scoro Software
o Vena Solutions
o Wave Financial Inc.
o Xero Limited
o Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd
o Other Industry Participants
In August 2023, Quicken Inc. introduced a comprehensive range of investment tracking features for Simplifi by Quicken. These enhanced capabilities and insights empower Simplifi users with the essential information required to make well-informed investment choices.
In May 2023, At Perform23, Planful Inc. unveiled an array of product advancements. These encompass enhanced budget management functionalities within the Planful for Marketing solution, expanded AI capabilities integrated into the Predict suite, and other notable additions.
Global Accounting and Budgeting Software Market:
By Offering
o Solution
Integrated and Customized
Standalone
o Services
Integration
Support
Others
By Application
o Spend Control
o Accounting Automation
o Reimbursement Solutions
o Subscription and Invoice Management
o Budgets
o Financial reports
o Others
By Organization Size
o Startups
o Small and Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
By Platform
o Web Based
o App Based
By Pricing
o Monthly
o Yearly
By Industries
o Marketing Agencies
o Business Consultancies
o Professional Services and Legal Services
o Building and Construction
o Information Technology
o Accountancies
o Architecture
o Government Agencies, Churches and Non-profits
o Training Providers and Educational Institutions
o Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
