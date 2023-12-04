Vietnamese, Lao NA leaders hold talks in Vientiane

VIETNAM, December 4 -

VIENTIANE – Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ held talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on Monday as part of Huệ’s trip to Laos for the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

The two briefed each other on the situation in their respective countries, the cooperation between the two countries recently, and the outcomes of the sixth session of the 9th NA of Laos and the sixth session of the 15th NA of Việt Nam.

The top legislator of Laos lauded the great and comprehensive achievements that Việt Nam had gained amid the complicated regional and world situation, and told his Vietnamese counterpart that Laos had step by step tackled economic difficulties and reined in inflation.

Huệ hailed Laos’ preparation for the CLV Parliamentary Summit slated for December 5-6 and sideline activities, asserting that the summit carries significant meaning, marking the completion of the meeting mechanisms among the three countries in all channels of Party, parliament and Government.

He spoke highly of the topics, contents and documents prepared for the first CLV Parliamentary Summit, and praised the chairmanship of Laos, saying that Việt Nam could learn from Laos to host the next editions of the summit.

The Vietnamese NA leader affirmed that Việt Nam always gave the highest priority to the great traditional relations between the two countries, and always stood by and strongly and comprehensively supports Laos’ national construction and reform.

The two leaders shared delight at the positive results in cooperation between the two countries recently, especially between the two NAs.

They concurred to continue maintaining high-level visits and meetings as well as cooperation mechanisms in all channels, including the NA channel, while working closely together to create a favourable legal corridor for the two Governments to implement reached agreements, strengthening the supervision over bilateral collaboration agreements, and speeding up the progress of major joint projects of the two countries.

NA Chairman Huệ underlined the need for the two NAs to build necessary institutions and laws to make breakthroughs in Việt Nam-Laos economic and trade partnership.

The two leaders showed pleasure at the opening of a direct air route linking HCM City and Vientiane from early 2024 with four return flights per week.

They pledged to continue fostering parliamentary cooperation by exchanging experience in law building, institution and legal system completion, while coordinating closely in supervising the realisation of high-level agreements between the two countries and preparing for important activities between senior leaders of the two sides.

They also agreed to strengthen solidarity, coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, especially the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF).

Huệ vowed that the Vietnamese NA would support and be willing to provide maximum support to Laos to perform the role of ASEAN Chair and AIPA Chair in 2024.

Earlier the same day, NA Chairman Huệ and the high-level NA delegation laid a wreath at a monument dedicated to Laos' unknown martyrs.

Also on Monday, he witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Vietjet Air of Việt Nam and Lao Airlines, and the announcement of a new air route linking Vientiane and HCM City of Việt Nam at Wattay International Airport in the capital city of Laos.

Under the deal, the two airlines started a comprehensive partnership in transporting passengers and goods as well as in technical activities, aircraft repair and maintenance, and aviation human resource training.

The Vientiane-HCM City will be launched in February 2024 with four return flights each week, taking one hour and 45 minutes each leg. The new route is hoped to help promote trade, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries, helping bolster the traditional ties between Việt Nam and Laos.

NA Chairman Huệ also visited a hangar of Vietjet Air at the airport. —VNS