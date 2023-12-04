Fast Food Market Analysis Growth Strategies, Business Statistics, Product Innovations by 2030 | Auntie Anne's, INC
Quick-service restaurants offering pre-prepared, convenient meals. Typically high in calories, often associated with fast-paced lifestyles.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fast food market size was valued at US$ 745.8 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.
Market Overview:
The global fast food market consists of quick service restaurants that offer takeaway food. These restaurants have minimal table service and provide standardized menu with fast order and checkout procedures. Fast foods include burgers, sandwiches, pizza, fried chicken and more.
Market Dynamics:
The global fast food market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to two key drivers. Firstly, increasing demand for convenience food due to busy lifestyles and lack of time for home cooking has been a major driver. Fast foods offer convenient and quick meal options for urban population. Secondly, strategic marketing campaigns along with product innovation by key players to attract more consumers has also contributed to the market growth. Players are focusing on customizing menus as per regional taste preferences and launching low calorie/healthy fast food options to appeal to health conscious consumers. Moreover, rising middle class population coupled with increasing disposable income in developing countries is expected to further support the market growth during the forecast period.
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Auntie Anne's
★ INC
★ Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC
★ Domino’s Pizza
★ INC
★ Dunkin’ Brands Group
★ Inc
★ Hardee's Restaurants LLC
★ Firehouse Restaurant Group
★ Inc
★ Jack in The Box INC.
★ McDonald’s
★ Restaurant
★ Brands International Inc
★ INC
★ YUM! BRANDS
★ INC
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product type
✦ Burgers/Sandwiches
✦ Pizza/Pasta
✦ Asian/Latin America food
✦Chicken
✦ Seafood
✦ Others
By End User
✦ Full-Service Restaurants
✦ Quick Service Restaurants
✦ Caterings
✦ Others
Regional Analysis:
⦿ North America (U.S. and Canada)
⦿ Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
⦿ Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
⦿ Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
⦿ Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
⦿ The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
✤ Two Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Fast Food Market
The Rising Working Population and Busy Lifestyles: As more people join the workforce and modern lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, consumers have less time to prepare meals at home. Fast food provides a convenient and inexpensive food option for time-starved customers. Busy professionals, in particular, rely on fast food offerings during their lunch breaks or on busy weeknights after work. With growing employment rates and work responsibilities squeezing personal time, the fast food industry benefits from this ever-present demand for quick, grab-and-go meals and snacks.
Evolving Consumer Preferences and Increasing Disposable Incomes: Younger generations of consumers in their teens, twenties and thirties have grown up with fast food. They view it not just as a backup option for busy days, but also as an acceptable cuisine choice. Their openness to fast food and growing spending power is a big driver of industry growth. Fast food chains are also innovating their menus to offer healthier, premium and niche options to attract and retain these sophisticated yet budget-conscious customers. Examples include fresh salads, artisanal sandwiches, bunless burgers and vegan/vegetarian selections. Developing world regions with expanding middle-classes likewise present new opportunities as disposable incomes rise globally.
✤ Rising Concerns About Health and Wellness Pose a Key Restraint
While the fast food market benefits from certain macroeconomic drivers, concerns about health and wellness represent a major restraint. Obesity issues linked to fast food consumption have become a serious public health problem. This has damaged the industry's image and reputation over time. Customers increasingly seek out nutritious, natural ingredients in their diets. Media reports about ingredients like antibiotics in meat, artificial colors and unnecessary preservatives add to these worries. Major markets like the United States and European Union now mandate detailed nutritional labeling on menus too. Such policies, coupled with society-wide health consciousness, may discourage fast food consumption in the long-run if brands fail to address these valid wellness concerns through meaningful reformulations.
✤ Emerging Growth Opportunity in Delivery Services
One notable growth opportunity emerging for fast food chains lies in delivery services. As lifestyles get busier, home delivery satisfies the need for convenience while allowing customers to avoid leaving their homes. Recent pandemic trends have further accelerated this shift towards online/app-based ordering and contactless delivery. Fast food pioneers like Domino's Pizza have thrived based on their successful home delivery model over the years. Now other brands recognize an opportunity to replicate this formula and expand their delivery footprints either through partnerships with third-party aggregators or by developing in-house deliveryfleets. Capitalizing on delivery and drive-thru In the post-COVID era presents a strategic option to drive incremental sales from time-strapped, home-oriented customers.
✤ Rising Trend Towards Customization, Personalization and Niche Menus
Millennial and Gen Z customers increasingly expect brands and retailers across all industries to offer customized, personalized experiences tailored to their precise tastes and preferences. The fast food sector witnesses a clear trend responding to this desire for more choice and control through diversified, niche menus. Examples include build-your-own burger and taco options, regional specialties as permanent or limited-time offerings, dietary-specific menus sections and customization features using apps and kiosks. Some chains let customers design their combos from a variety of protein, bread, topping and sauce selections. These customized options help fast food appeal to diverse multicultural markets as well as health-conscious subgroups within the wider population. Personalization enhances each customer's experience of uniqueness and individuality even while choosing affordable mass-market fare, driving loyalty and repeat visits in the future.
Table of Contents with Major Points:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Fast Food Market, by Region, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Fast Food Market, by Type, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Fast Food Market, by Application, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Fast Food Market, by Verticles, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
2. Global Fast Food Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
3. Global Fast Food Market Dynamics
3.1. Fast Food Market Impact Analysis (2023-2030)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
4. Global Fast Food Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2023-2030)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
5. Global Fast Food Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Fast Food Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Fast Food Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. Fast Food Market, Sub-Segment Analysis
6. Global Fast Food Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Fast Food Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Fast Food Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. Fast Food Market, Sub-Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Others
7. Global Fast Food Market, by Verticles
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Fast Food Market by Verticles, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Fast Food Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
7.4. Fast Food Market, Sub-Segment Analysis
8. Global Fast Food Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Fast Food Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Fast Food Market
8.3. Europe Fast Food Market Snapshot
8.4. Asia-Pacific Fast Food Market Snapshot
8.5. Latin America Fast Food Market Snapshot
8.6. Rest of The World Fast Food Market
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Keyplayer1
9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10. Research Process
10.1. Research Process
10.1.1. Data Mining
10.1.2. Analysis
10.1.3. Market Estimation
10.1.4. Validation
10.1.5. Publishing
10.2. Research Attributes
