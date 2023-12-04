Global Utility Communications Market: Grid Modernization and Smart Technologies to Drive Market Growth; says TNR
Global Utility Communications Market to Witness CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 34.37 Billion by End of the Forecast PeriodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Utility Communications Market Synopsis
The utility communications market is driven by the need for efficient, secure, and reliable communication networks in the utilities sector. Utilities such as electricity, water, and gas require robust communication systems to monitor, manage, and control their infrastructure. Additionally, the adoption of smart grids and the integration of renewable energy sources further propel the demand for advanced utility communication solutions.
Prior to COVID-19, the utility communications market was progressing steadily, with an increasing focus on smart grid and IoT innovations. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the industry witnessed a swifter integration of digital tools to ensure uninterrupted operations. This led to heightened reliance on remote monitoring, instantaneous data sharing, and upgraded communication systems, propelling the sector's advancement.
Global Utility Communications Market Growth Drivers:
• Grid Modernization and Smart Technologies: Grid modernization and the integration of smart technologies are key drivers in the utility communications market. Many utility companies globally are investing in smart grid solutions to enhance energy efficiency and distribution optimization. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and remote management, leading to reduced outage durations and improved grid reliability.
• Renewable Energy Integration: The rising integration of renewable energy sources is spurring the demand for utility communications market. Utilities are focusing on incorporating renewables into their energy mix. Communication networks play a crucial role in managing intermittent power generation from renewables, ensuring load balancing and efficient energy distribution.
• Regulatory Mandates and Efficiency Goals: Stringent regulations and efficiency goals are prompting utility providers to adopt advanced communication solutions. Regulatory mandates in various regions require utilities to comply with specific communication requirements. Additionally, utilities are pursuing energy efficiency targets, necessitating intelligent communication networks to optimize operations and minimize energy wastage.
Global Utility Communications Market Recent Developments:
• The utility communications market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and applications being developed all the time. Some of the recent developments in the market include the rise of smart grids, the increasing use of wireless communications, the development of new communication protocols, the growth of the IoT market, and the increasing focus on cybersecurity.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the utility communications market. The region's increasing demand for energy, rapid urbanization, and industrialization have prompted significant investments in utility infrastructure. Countries like China and India have witnessed substantial deployment of communication solutions for efficient energy management and distribution.
Global Utility Communications Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Black & Veatch Holding Company
o Digi International Inc.
o Fujitsu
o General Electric
o Hitachi Energy Ltd.
o Itron Inc.
o Landis+Gyr
o Motorola Solutions, Inc.
o Nokia
o Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.
o Schneider Electric
o Sensus, A Xylem Brand
o Siemens
o Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
o Other Industry Participants
In August 2022, Siemens engaged in a contractual agreement with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the signaling and telecommunication aspects of the Kolkata Metro Line 3 & 6. In this collaboration, Siemens aims to deliver significant energy efficiency, enhanced network capacity, reduced headways, and utmost safety measures.
In August 2022, Motorola Solutions acquired Barrett Communications, a company specializing in tailored radio communication solutions for civil security, coast guard, border security, and various governmental and private sectors.
Global Utility Communications Market:
By Technology
o Wired
• Fiber Optic
• Ethernet
• Power Line Carrier (PLC)
• Synchronous Optical Networking/Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SONET/SDH)
• Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS)
• Others
o Wireless
• Radio Frequency (RF) Mesh
• Mobile Network
• Microwave and Radio Communication
• Others
By Utility
o Public
o Private
By Component
o Hardware
o Software
By Application
o Transmission & Distribution
o Oil & Gas Utilities
o Others
By End User
o Residential
o Commercial
o Industrial
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
