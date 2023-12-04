Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market: Increasing Fashion Trends and Desire for Self-expression to Drive Market Growth
Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market to Witness CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031, Projected to Reach US$ 12.45 Bn by 2031; states TNRWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Synopsis
The hair wigs and extensions market is driven by a combination of factors, including changing fashion trends, the desire for versatile and customizable hairstyles, and increasing cases of hair loss, often due to factors like stress and medical conditions. Additionally, the entertainment industry's influence and the ease of online shopping have spurred market growth, making it more accessible for consumers to explore different hair styles and boost their confidence.
Before the pandemic, the hair wigs and extensions market was thriving, propelled by fashion-forward choices and medical utility. Post-COVID-19, the market landscape evolved due to altered consumer patterns. Fashion-oriented demand subsided, while medical and aesthetic necessities endured. Online platforms surged as traditional retail was disrupted, reshaping buying habits and market dynamics.
Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Growth Drivers:
• Fashion and Self-Expression: The hair wigs and extensions market is propelled by fashion trends and the desire for self-expression. This driver is fueled by the influence of social media, where influencers showcase varied styles, influencing consumer choices and fostering demand for innovative hair aesthetics.
• Medical Reasons and Hair Loss Solutions: The market gains momentum from medical applications. This driver is supported by advancements in materials and techniques that provide realistic hair solutions, positively impacting the quality of life for individuals facing hair-related challenges.
• Cultural and Cosplay Trends: Cultural trends and cosplay contribute significantly to market growth. This driver demonstrates the expanding role of wigs and extensions in subcultures and events, where enthusiasts seek authenticity and creativity in transforming their appearances.
Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Recent Developments:
• The hair wigs and extensions market is constantly evolving, with new trends and technologies emerging all the time. Some of the recent developments in the hair wigs and extensions market include the increasing popularity of human hair wigs and extensions, the development of new hair bonding techniques, the growth of the online hair wigs and extensions market, the increasing demand for affordable hair wigs and extensions, and the increasing focus on sustainability.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the hair wigs and extensions market. Rising disposable income, evolving beauty standards, and increasing influence of Western trends are driving demand. Online platforms are favored, with industry reports noting a surge in e-commerce sales for these products.
Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Competitors:
o Aderans Co., Ltd.
o Aleriana SRL
o Artnature Co., Ltd.
o Donna Bella Hair
o Evergreen Products Group Limited
o F.N. LONGLOCKS
o Godrej Consumer Products Limited
o Indique Hair
o Klix Hair Extensions
o Shake-N-Go, Inc.
o Other Industry Participants
Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market:
By Product
o Wigs
o Extensions
By Hair Type
o Human Hair
o Synthetic Hair
By Sales Channel
o Online
o Offline
By End User
o Commercial Users
o Individuals
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
