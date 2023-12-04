Middle East Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2030
Residential water treatment equipment effectively removes the unwanted particles present in the water and makes it suitable for reuse.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East Residential Water Treatment Devices Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Residential water treatment devices are used to remove various contaminants from drinking water and improve its overall quality. These devices are mostly used to treat issues such as hard water, dissolved solids, microorganisms, odor, and other pollutants.
Market Dynamics:
The Middle East residential water treatment devices market is driven by rising concern over water pollution and scarcity of clean drinking water in the region. According to recent reports, more than 60% of the population in the Middle East does not have access to clean drinking water. Moreover, industrialization and urbanization are major sources of water pollution. Water filtration devices help remove various contaminants from water and ensure supply of clean drinking water. Also, advancements in technology are leading to development of smart and AI-enabled water filtration devices with improved performance and features. This is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.
Top Key Players are Covered in this Report:
★ KENT RO Systems Ltd.
★ Eureka Forbes
★ Britannic Water Treatment Company W.L.L
★ Panasonic Corporation
★ LG Electronics
★ Pure It L.L.C
★ Waterlife
★ Coolpex Pure Water System
★ Ultra Tec Water Treatment LLC
★ Water Life Technology LLC
★ Clearsource SARL
★ AQUA PRO UAE
Detailed Segmentation
By Product Type:
★ Filtration Devices( Water Tap Faucet, Filtration Faucet, Others), Purification Devices (Reverse Osmosis, Ultra Violet, Gravity)
Middle East Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Drivers
1: Rising Population and Increasing Demand for Potable Water in Middle East
The residential water treatment devices market in Middle East is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the rising population and urbanization in countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. As per various estimates, the population in the Middle East is expected to grow around 3% annually which will augment the demand for fresh and potable water. However, many Middle Eastern countries are facing challenges in meeting this escalating demand due to water scarcity issues. This is encouraging more people to install water purification systems at residential places to ensure access to safe drinking water.
2: Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Water Quality
Stringent norms and regulations enforced by governments in the Middle East regarding water quality are also fueling the demand for residential water treatment devices. Countries are implementing various guidelines to monitor the quality of drinking water in order to safeguard public health. For example, the Gulf Standardization Organization has defined specifications for residential drinking water appliances. Non-compliance with these standards can attract heavy penalties. This is prompting homeowners as well as housing developers to incorporate advanced filtration and disinfection systems.
Middle East Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Restrain: High Initial Investment Requirements
The requirement of high initial capital for purchasing and installing residential water treatment devices is a major factor constraining the growth of Middle East residential water treatment devices market. These systems involve substantial setup costs which includes expenses for equipment, installation, commissioning and annual maintenance. The payback period for RO systems and other advanced water treatment units range from 3 to 5 years. This high upfront expenditure deters many residential property owners from adopting such solutions.
Middle East Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Opportunity: Growing Adoption of Smart Water Treatment Systems
The rising adoption of IoT and widespread availability of high-speed internet connectivity have opened up opportunities for smart water treatment technologies in the Middle East. Various leading manufacturers are launching intelligent systems that can be remotely monitored and controlled through mobile applications. They use advanced sensors to provide real-time quality reports and automatically adjust purification levels. The integration of AI and analytics is also allowing predictive maintenance of devices. This growing popularity of smart and digitally enhanced water treatment units is projected to create lucrative prospects.
Middle East Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Trends: Increasing Popularity of Point-of-Use Water Purifiers
One of the emerging trends in Middle East residential water treatment devices market is the augmenting demand for compact point-of-use (POU) water purifiers. These counter-top units are finding greater acceptance among homeowners as they are more economical compared to central water purifiers and offer convenient purification of water at the point of consumption like kitchen taps. Rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles have augmented the requirement for space-saving and easy to use POU water purifier products. Leading companies are launching novel compact designs to capitalize on the increasing usage of these systems.
