Electronic Scarp Recycling Market Trends: A Data-Driven Deep Dive into the Latest Research by 2030| Umicore N.V.
Global electronic scrap recycling market was valued at US$ 2345.0 Million in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Scrap Recycling Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Electronic scrap recycling involves dismantling and separation of various electronic devices and components for reuse and materials recovery. It helps in the extraction of valuable metals such as copper, gold, silver, palladium, while ensuring safe disposal of toxic elements.
Market Dynamics:
The growing waste of obsolete electronic equipment coupled with rising awareness regarding environmental protection and recovery of precious metals are expected to drive the growth of the electronic scrap recycling market over the forecast period. It is estimated that around 50 million tons of e-waste is generated annually worldwide. Also, recycling helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and conserves natural resources by extracting various metals and reducing exploration for new sources. Strict government regulations regarding e-waste disposal and rising compliance towards recycling certifications will further propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Top Key Players are Covered in this Report:
★ Umicore N.V.
★ Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.
★ Ultromex Ltd.
★ LS-Nikko Copper Inc.
★ Glencore Xstrata PLC.
★ Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.
★ Outotec Oyj
★ JX Holdings Inc.
★ Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
★ Boliden Group
Detailed Segmentation
By Product Type:
★ IT
★ Office Equipment and Handheld Devices
★ Major Home Appliances
★ Small Home Appliances
By Types of Metals:
★ Ferrous Metals
★ Non-ferrous Metals
★ Precious Metals
★ Others (Plastics + Other)
Segmentation by Region
The global Electronic Scarp Recycling market has five main regional segments, divided by geographic region. These regions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East-Africa, and Latin America.
Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Forces
1: Rising awareness towards environmental hazards of e-waste as a driver for electronic scrap recycling market
With increased consumption of consumer electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, TVs etc and shorter product lifecycles, the amount of electronic waste or e-waste being generated is rising at an alarming rate across the world. Improper disposal of this e-waste poses serious threats to the environment and public health as it contains toxic elements like lead, cadmium, mercury etc. Many developed and developing nations have now established e-waste collection and recycling programs and regulations to encourage safe recycling and disposal of e-waste. This rising awareness about the environmental hazards of e-waste if not disposed properly has become a major driver for the growth of electronic scrap recycling market as more companies and individuals are now willing to ensure their e-waste is handled responsibly through authorized recycling channels.
2: Increasing demand for precious and rare earth metals drives greater recycling of electronic scrap
Electronic devices and components contain valuable precious metals like gold, silver, palladium etc and rare earth metals in small amounts. Recycling of electronic scrap helps recover these valuable materials that would otherwise be lost if e-waste ends up in landfills. The demand as well as prices of these precious and rare earth metals continue to rise globally. This evolving supply-demand dynamics along with the inherent economic value tied up in electronic scrap has further strengthened the business case for electronic scrap recycling. Many recycling companies now focus on extracting, recovering and reintroducing these expensive metals back into the supply chain through optimized recycling processes, thereby driving greater recycling of electronic scrap.
Rising labor and processing costs as a restrain for electronic scrap recycling market
Recycling electronic scrap involves complex dismantling, sorting and recovering processes to separate different components and extract various materials. This makes electronic scrap recycling a relatively labor-intensive activity. With rising labor wages especially in developed nations coupled with stringent environmental and safety standards increasing operational costs, profit margins of recycling companies are declining. The lower volumes of material collected also impact economies of scale. All these factors collectively form a restraint for the growth prospects of electronic scrap recycling market. Investments into automation and AI-enabled sorting technologies can help address this challenge to some extent.
Opportunity for sustainable business models in electronic scrap recycling market
With the large and growing volumes of e-waste being generated worldwide, electronic scrap recycling represents a big untapped business opportunity. Successful companies in future will be those able to transition from a volume-based to value-based recycling model that focuses on higher recovery rates of valuable materials, reusability of components and adoption of sustainable and circular business practices. Developing economies with cheaper labor and emergence of dedicated e-waste parks offer multiple investment opportunities. Rising need for tracking and auditing e-waste streams also open up opportunities for advanced IT solutions. Overall, with the right shift in operating philosophies, significant headroom still remains to strengthen economic as well as environmental outcomes through innovative business models centered around electronic scrap recycling.
Adoption of IoT and advanced analytics as an emerging trend in electronic scrap recycling market
Electronic scrap recycling companies are increasingly leveraging latest technologies like IoT, cloud computing and advanced data analytics to streamline and optimize their operations. IoT sensors deployed at collection points help track e-waste volumes online. During processing, equipment integrated with IoT and real-time analytics helps identify valuable components faster while also monitoring performance parameters for improvements. Detailed recycling data when integrated with predictive algorithms helps identify demand forecasts, viable applications for recycled materials as well as recommendations on how to further boost recovery rates. As recycling processes become smarter through technology interventions, overall throughput can be increased multi-fold thereby raising the bar of competitiveness for recycling companies in the electronic scrap recycling market space.
The report answers a number of crucial questions, including:
✦ Which companies dominate the global Electronic Scarp Recycling market?
✦ What current trends will influence the market over the next few years?
✦ What are the market’s opportunities, obstacles, and driving forces?
✦ What predictions for the future can help with strategic decision-making?
✦ What advantages does market research offer businesses?
✦ Which particular market segments should industry players focus on in order to take advantage of the most recent technical advancements?
✦ What is the anticipated growth rate for the Electronic Scarp Recycling market economy globally?
Some of the Major Points of TOC cover:
Chapter 1: Techniques & Scope
1.1 Definition and forecast parameters
1.2 Methodology and forecast parameters
1.3 Information Sources
Chapter 2: Latest Trends Summary
2.1 Regional trends
2.2 Product trends
2.3 End-use trends
2.4 Business trends
Chapter 3: Industry Insights
3.1 Industry fragmentation
3.2 Industry landscape
3.3 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technological and Innovative Landscape
Chapter 4: Electronic Scarp Recycling Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profiles
5.1 Company Overview
5.2 Financial elements
5.3 Product Landscape
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Systematic Outlook
Chapter 6: Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 7: Research Methodology
Chapter 8: Contact (Continue . . .)
