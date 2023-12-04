(Video) Rising Death Toll: Iran's Regime Intensifies Executions as a Survival Strateg

The mullahs’ regime has maintained its power through killings. It sees its survival in the death of people in Iran and in the region.This regime has never had the will of responding to the needs of the Iranian people. It tortures and executes to stay alive. On Nov. 30, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the (NCRI), in connection with the criminal executions, stressed that “the mullahs’ regime, in fear of the uprising and simultaneously with its warmongering in the region, has accelerated the execution of prisoners." All reports indicate that there has been a significant uptick in executions in Iran since the beginning of the war in Gaza. According to the official reports by the regime’s judiciary, in the past 10 days alone, the regime has carried out 37 executions. During a speech in Mashhad, Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy of the (IRGC) Intelligence Organization, referred to a war that has been ongoing for over four decades between the Iranian regime and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). On June 24, 2022, Gharib Abadi, the Deputy for International Affairs of the regime’s judiciary, said, “There isn’t a meeting in which we don’t discuss the PMOI issue. I spoke about the PMOI for at least two to three minutes out of a six to seven-minute speech."

PARIS, FARANCE, December 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article stated that throughout its history, the mullahs’ regime has maintained its power through killings. It sees its survival in the death of people in Iran and in the Middle East region. This outdated regime has never had the will nor the intention of responding to the needs of the Iranian people. It tortures and executes to stay alive.While the regime continues to fan the flames of war in the Middle East, its main goal is to maintain its hold on power at home. This is why in tandem with its warmongering policies, it has resorted to increasing its repressive measures at home.All reports indicate that there has been a significant uptick in executions in Iran since the beginning of the war in Gaza. According to the official reports by the regime’s judiciary, in the past 10 days alone, the regime has carried out 37 executions.In the fog of war, the criminal regime of Iran executed several prisoners of conscience as well as prisoners who were underage when they were arrested.On Thursday, November 30, the regime executed political prisoner Kamran Rezaei, who was arrested during the 2019 nationwide anti-regime protests.Rezaei was hanged in Adel Abad prison, Shiraz, under charges of “waging war against God” (moharebeh), a vaguely defined crime the regime uses to condemn dissidents to death. Rezaei was brutally tortured to make incriminating confessions about killing a member of the criminal Basij, the paramilitary force that is tasked with suppressing protesters.On Wednesday, November 29, the regime executed Sunni prisoner Ayoub Karimi after 14 years of imprisonment and torture. He was arrested along with six other people in 2009 and were sentenced to death by the notorious judge Mohammad Moghiseh. Ghassem Abesteh, another prisoner from the same group, was executed on November 5. The five remaining prisoners are in Ghezelhesar prison, Karaj, and are under the threat of being executed.On November 28, the regime executed political prisoner Hani Alboushahbazi under the charge of moharebeh in the Sepidar prison of Ahvaz. Alboushahbazi was also arrested during the 2019 protests and was sentenced to death on charges of moharebeh. On the same day, the regime executed six other prisoners in Ghezelhesar and Ilam prisons. And on November 6, the regime executed five prisoners, including a juvenile offender.Also in the previous week, the regime secretly executed political prisoner Ali Saber Motlaq in Lakan Prison, Rasht, according to information received from the families of prisoners in this facility. Motlaq, 62, was a longtime supporter of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . He was once arrested and imprisoned in the 1980s due to his support for the PMOI. He was arrested again in 2020 and remained in prison until his execution.And on November 23, the regime executed Milad Zohrevand, 21, one of the protesters arrested during Iran’s nationwide uprising that began in September 2022. Zohrevand, who hailed from Malayer, western Iran, was injured and arrested by security forces on October 27.After severe torturing Zohrevand, the regime’s criminal judiciary sentenced him to death on charges of killing a member of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) named Ali Nazari.The bloodthirsty regime thinks that by waging war in the region and killing youths inside Iran, it can delay or stop the next wave of uprisings. But these crimes will only increase the people’s determination to overthrow the regime.On November 30, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in connection with the criminal executions, stressed that “the mullahs’ regime, in fear of the uprising and simultaneously with its warmongering in the region, has accelerated the execution of prisoners. Khamenei is trying in vain to escape the fire of the people’s anger. Silence in the face of the godfather of execution and slaughter is an encouragement to continue the crime against humanity. The United Nations and the European Union must strongly condemn this regime for its arbitrary executions and take urgent action to save the death-row prisoners, especially political prisoners. The mullahs do not represent the people of Iran and must be expelled from the United Nations.”During a speech in Mashhad, Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Intelligence Organization, referred to a war that has been ongoing for over four decades between the Iranian regime and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). He mentioned the initial phase of this war and said, “Forty years ago, in this very Mashhad, the PMOI initiated large-scale demonstrations”.Habibollah Sayyari then acknowledged the role of the PMOI in uprisings against the Iranian regime and said, “The enemy’s objective over the past four decades has been the overthrow of the regime, and during this time, its objective has not changed. What has changed is its strategy, method, and approach”.This is not the first time, over the course of more than four decades, that figures like Iranian regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei and others within the regime have acknowledged PMOI and the organized resistance’s central role in uprisings and the unending battle between the people and religious fascism ruling Iran.In July 2019, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a minister in the governments of Ahmadinejad and Rouhani, said, “Can hostility towards the PMOI get any worse? They have tarnished the image of the regime worldwide. No destruction [against the regime] has occurred in these 40 years except when led by [PMOI]. We have not settled the scores yet.”It is worth noting that Pourmohammadi is one of the key figures in the 1988 massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners, most of them members and supporters of the PMOI.On June 24, 2022, Kazem Gharib Abadi, the Deputy for International Affairs of the regime’s judiciary, said, “There isn’t a meeting in which we don’t discuss the PMOI issue. In the high-level session of the Human Rights Council, I spoke about the PMOI for at least two to three minutes out of a six to seven-minute speech. For a while, the belief was that there was no need to mention the PMOI by name. But that is not our opinion”.This very issue was emphasized and reiterated in a roundtable discussion with the regime’s theoreticians, where the regime’s so-called experts warned, “Our main concern in the country is the PMOI, and we must address them.”Journalist Mohammad Quchani, one of the participants in this roundtable, also emphasized that, “We have to know that the Mojahedin-e Khalgh issue is the issue of our day and it is not just a historical issue. wherever the people’s rightful protests were diverted, the organization was involved… So the issue of the PMOI is today’s issue.”Prior to that, Abbas Salimi Namin, another so-called expert, had said in an interview, “Contrary to some who believe that the PMOI in Albania will face problems and be destroyed, they will not be destroyed! This is a movement that is changing its methods… In this matter, we have not studied and worked as much as we should have, and we have been seriously negligent. These are the strongest formations against Iran” (Source: Ensaf News – July 10).In a televised interview, Javad Moghuyi, a documentary filmmaker for the Iranian regime, attacked the regime’s policy of silence about the PMOI and said, “There were policies on television in the 1990s that you wouldn’t talk about the PMOI anymore, and those policies are over; they completely reconstructed themselves in the 2000s in the public consciousness. What was the issue with the 2017 elections? The executions of 1988!” (Source: Etemad Online – July 18).The head of the judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i states that “if we lack the necessary awareness regarding the combined warfare [the uprisings] we will be hit from a place that we would not know where and in what manner we have been struck.”

