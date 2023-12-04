Global Animal Model Market: Advancements in Disease Research to Drive Market Growth: says TNR
Global Animal Model Market to Witness CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 3.18 Billion by End of the Forecast PeriodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Animal Model Market Synopsis
An animal model is a living organism, often a species like rodents or primates, used in scientific research to simulate human biology and study diseases, treatments, and biological processes. These models offer insights into disease mechanisms, treatment effectiveness, and safety evaluations before human trials. While invaluable for medical progress, ethical concerns surrounding animal use persist. Scientists are exploring alternatives like cell cultures and computer simulations to reduce animal experimentation. Despite ethical considerations, animal models play a pivotal role in advancing medical knowledge and improving human health, prompting a balance between scientific advancement and ethical responsibility.
Read Full Report: Global Animal Model Market Study
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the animal model market was experiencing consistent growth, primarily driven by pharmaceutical and research sectors. The utilization of animal models, particularly mice and rats, was expanding to comprehend diseases, develop therapies, and assess drug effectiveness. However, the pandemic disrupted these trends. Research efforts were diverted to address the virus, causing a temporary hiatus in other studies. Paradoxically, the crisis underscored the significance of animal models in vaccine and drug innovation. As the world adapts post-COVID-19, there is a renewed focus on infectious disease research, accentuating the pivotal role of animal models in medical advancements and fostering potential advancements in this arena.
Global Animal Model Market Growth Drivers:
• The animal model market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and applications being developed all the time. Some of the recent developments in the animal model market include the use of CRISPR technology to create genetically modified animals, the development of new animal models for rare diseases, the use of animal models to study the effects of environmental factors on health, and the use of animal models to develop new vaccines and drugs.
• The European region exhibits highest growth rate in the animal model market. European Animal Research Association highlighted Europe's strong commitment to refining animal research methods, contributing to the region's leadership in utilizing animal models for drug discovery and medical advancements.
Global Animal Model Market Key Developments:
Advancements in Disease Research: The continuous evolution of disease research is a significant driver in the animal model market. Animal models, particularly genetically modified mice, allow scientists to replicate and study complex diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. A study published in the journal "Nature Communications" highlighted how these models aided in understanding the genetics of Alzheimer's disease. Such advancements enable the testing of potential treatments and therapies, boosting pharmaceutical and biotech companies' interest in utilizing animal models to develop targeted interventions.
• Drug Development and Safety Testing: The demand for reliable preclinical testing of potential drugs is driving the use of animal model market. According to a report by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), animal models are integral in assessing drug safety, side effects, and efficacy before human trials. This ensures that only the most promising candidates progress to clinical phases. The intricate physiological similarities between animals and humans make these models invaluable in predicting potential drug responses and adverse effects, reducing the risk of failed clinical trials.
• Personalized Medicine and Precision Research: The growing trend towards personalized medicine is fueling the use of animal model market. A study in "Frontiers in Genetics" demonstrated the role of animal models in studying individualized responses to therapies based on genetic variations. With advancements in genome sequencing, animal models can be tailored to mimic specific patient populations, aiding in the development of treatments tailored to individuals. This targeted approach enhances treatment effectiveness and minimizes adverse effects, driving both research investment and interest from pharmaceutical companies.
View Our Press Release
Global Animal Model Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Charles River Laboratories
o Crown Bioscience
o genOway
o Hera Biolabs
o Inotiv
o Janvier Labs
o Ozgene Pty Ltd.
o Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
o The Jackson Laboratory
o Trans Genic Inc.
o Other Industry Participants
In November 2022, Charles River Laboratories revealed its commitment to an agreement encompassing the breeding, distribution, marketing, and sales of Hera BioLabs' SRG rat to the worldwide preclinical research community.
In September 2022, Genoway S.A. and Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC unveiled a revised framework for their 2018 strategic collaboration concerning the CRISPR/Cas9 domain. GenOway will persist in spearheading the commercial advancement of the Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR patent collection, concentrating on the realm of rodent animals.
View Our Blog
Global Animal Model Market
By Animal Type
o Mice
o Rats
o Fish
o Birds
o Cattle
o Pigs
o Amphibians
o Guinea Pigs
o Dogs
o Cats
o Rabbits
o Monkeys
o Sheep
o Hamsters
o Other animal types
By Technology
o CRISPR
o Microinjection
o Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
o Nuclear Transfer
o Other technologies
By Application
o Drug Discovery and Development
o Basic Research
o Others
By End User
o Pharma and Biotech Companies
o Academic Research Institutes
o CROs and CDMOs
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Consult with Our Expert:
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111
South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126
Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643
United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080
United States: +1 302-232-5106
Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com
Website: www.thenicheresearch.com
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
+1 302-232-5106
email us here