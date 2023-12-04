GDS Releases 2022 ESG Report

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China and South East Asia, today announced the release of its third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report, detailing the Company’s ongoing sustainability efforts and its ESG performance.



In a significant development, GDS is delighted to announce that, through implementing a diverse strategy for renewable energy replacement, it achieved a renewable energy usage of 35.9% in 2022. Notably, 30 data centers are now covered entirely by renewable energy sources. This accomplishment has led to an impressive reduction in the Company’s carbon intensity, down to 5.40 tCO2e/m2 in 2022. To fortify the reporting framework and proactively address financial risks associated with climate change, GDS has embraced the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) framework, providing transparency on climate-related risks and opportunities that bolster the Company’s business resilience.

“Over the past year, we executed a comprehensive ESG strategy designed to address the distinct challenges and opportunities in our data center operations,” said Mr. William Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that sustainable business practices not only contribute to the long-term success and resilience of our Company but also make a real difference in our industry, propelling benefits for society and the environment. We are thrilled about the positive impact that we as a team can bring about and the progress we are making toward achieving our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.”

To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section on the GDS corporate website or access the report at:

https://www.gds-services.com/esg2022/index.html

