Ignite Power is the Winner of the Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Energy Innovation Category at COP28

Angela Homsi, Ignite Power's President, receives the prize by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Yariv Cohen, Ignite Power's CEO

The esteemed prize recognizes the company’s vast impact across the SSA region through disruptive innovations and technologies

We find great alignment in values between Ignite Power and Sheikh Zayed’s legacy, emphasizing our shared vision of creating a more sustainable future” — Yariv Cohen, CEO of Ignite Power

DUBAI (COP28), UAE, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power, a UAE-based climate-tech company scaling sustainable infrastructure solutions across Africa, has achieved momentous recognition by winning the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Energy category. The announcement, made at the commencement of COP 28, highlights Ignite Power's commitment to driving innovation and significant environmental and social impact at scale.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize stands as a globally renowned accolade honoring organizations exhibiting exceptional dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This recognition emphasizes Ignite Power's disruptive innovations, industry leadership, and steadfast dedication to revolutionizing access to clean and sustainable infrastructure, marking a substantial contribution to addressing energy poverty across the SSA region.

"We are deeply honored and humbled to receive such a prestigious recognition as the Zayed Sustainability Prize,'' remarked Angela Homsi, President of Ignite Power. “This recognition validates our commitment to driving impactful change at scale through decentralized, digital, and de-carbonized solutions.''

The substantial prize money accompanying the award will further empower Ignite Power to expand its impact across Africa, facilitating the connection of 100 schools in remote locations to sustainable and reliable internet and power, enhancing educational opportunities, and empowering students in underserved communities.

“We find great alignment in values between Ignite Power and Sheikh Zayed’s legacy, emphasizing our shared vision of creating a more sustainable future through responsible and forward-thinking initiatives,'' stated Yariv Cohen, CEO. “This accolade underscores Ignite Power's continued efforts in leveraging advanced technologies for both societal advancement and environmental preservation.''

As a pioneering climate tech company, Ignite Power has successfully connected over 2.5 million people across 18,000 Villages to reliable and sustainable energy solutions. The company's operations have saved 600,000 tons of GHG emissions and created 3,500 jobs in last-mile communities across the SSA region. This award stands as a testament to Ignite Power's unwavering commitment to driving positive impact at scale and paving the way to a more sustainable and inclusive future.