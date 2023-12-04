Precision Guided Munition Market Size is projected to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%

Precision Guided Munition Market

The global precision guided munition market size is projected to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.1%.

Precision Guided Munition market advances swiftly, propelled by increased military modernization, accuracy demands, and global defense system upgrades” — Exactitude Consultancy

The "Precision Guided Munition "Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Precision Guided Munition market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

Top companies covered in this report: Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Raytheon, MBDA, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems Ltd, Saab AB, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman and Rheinmetall AG.

Industry News:

In 2021, Boeing was awarded a contract by the US Department of Defense for JADM munition for the US Navy.

In 2020, The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) awarded a USD 239.1 million modification contract for 6 lots of StromBreaker to Raytheon Technologies’ RTX Missiles and Defense unit.

Precision Guided Munition Market Segmentation:

Precision Guided Munition Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Air-To-Air

Precision Guided Munition Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The major share is expected to be occupied by North America for global precision guided munition market during the forecast period. During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the highest geographic share of the precision guided munitions market. The United States is home to major corporations such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics Corporation. These companies are constantly investing in the research and development of new and improved technology for missile defense systems.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Precision Guided Munition market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Precision Guided Munition Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Precision Guided Munition market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Precision Guided Munition market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Precision Guided Munition market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Precision Guided Munition market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Precision Guided Munition Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Precision Guided Munition market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Precision Guided Munition market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Precision Guided Munition Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Precision Guided Munition Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

