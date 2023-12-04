Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market to surpass $3,724.55 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7%: Exactitude Consultancy

Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market

Global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market size is to be valued at USD 3,724.55 million by 2030 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%.

Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market rises rapidly, combining the efficiency of fixed-wing aircraft with vertical takeoff capabilities, meeting diverse industrial and defense needs globally” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Fixed-wing VTOL UAV “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

Top companies covered in this report: ALTI UAS, Aerovironment, Arcturus UAV, Bluebird Aero Systems LTD, Latitude Engineering, Lockheed Martin, Quantum Systems, Textron, Threod Systems, Ukrspecsystems, Vertical Technologies.

Industry News:

Industry Developments:

January 13, 2021: Vertical Aerospace announced the inaugural of the Vertical Energy Centre, the UK’s most advanced aerospace battery facility.

February 22, 2021: Vertical Aerospace and Hanwha Aerospace Announced Collaboration on Electric Mechanical Actuator.

Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Segmentation:

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market Weight, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

< 25 Kilograms

25-170 Kilograms

> 170 Kilograms

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market By Endurance, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

< 5 Hours

5-10 Hours

> 10 Hours

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market By Propulsion Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Electric

Gasoline

Hybrid

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market Mode Of Operation, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market Range, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Beyond Line Of Sight

Extended Visual Line Of Sight

Visual Line Of Sight

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Military

Government & Law Enforcement

Commercial

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

North America is expected to be the largest market for fixed-wing VTOL UAVs, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. This is due to the high demand for fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in North America for various purposes such as traffic monitoring, disaster management, law enforcement operations, investigation, product delivery, surveying and mapping, and inspection and monitoring. The US and Canadian governments’ increasing investment in UAV development will also contribute to the region’s growth. Additionally, the global increase in defense spending, driven by the federal government’s emphasis on military modernization, has resulted in defense collaborations and strategic alliances with other countries, leading to the development of advanced fixed-wing VTOL UAVs.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client's requirements.

