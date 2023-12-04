Military Drone Market Sets New Record, Projected at USD 21.93 Billion By 2030 at 12.56% CAGR: Exactitude Consultancy

Military Drone Market

The global military drone market is projected to reach USD 21.93 billion by 2030 from USD 9.30 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.56 % from 2023 to 2030.

Military Drone market expands rapidly, driven by advancements in technology, surveillance capabilities, and the need for enhanced defense and security worldwide” — Exactitude Consultancy

Military Drone market expands rapidly, driven by advancements in technology, surveillance capabilities, and the need for enhanced defense and security worldwide

The “Military Drone “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Military Drone market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

Top companies covered in this report: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Textron Inc., AeroVironment Inc., SAAB Group, General Atomics Aeronautical Sy

Industry News:

Jan. 23, 2023: Lockheed Martin has achieved first light from the Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System (DEIMOS) system, confirming that the laser’s optical performance parameters match those of the system design.

Jan. 18, 2023: Northrop Grumman’s new 5G lab, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), AT&T*, and Fujitsu recently demonstrated 5G-enabled intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. The demonstration used radios in conjunction with Northrop Grumman’s tactical data links, AT&T’s private 5G network, and Fujitsu’s Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) to transmit ISR data and video, demonstrating our ability to connect the battlespace.

Military Drone Market Segmentation:

Military Drone Market By Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Fixed Wing

Hybrid

Rotary Wing

Military Drone Market By Range 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Extended Visual Line Of Sight (EVLOS)

Visual Line Of Sight (VLOS)

Beyond Line Of Sight (BLOS)

Others

Military Drone Market By Technology, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Remotely Operated Drones

Semi-Autonomous Drones

Autonomous Drones

Military Drone Market By System, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Airframe

Avionics

Propulsion

Payloads

Software

Others

Military Drone Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Intelligence, Surveillance Reconnaissance And Targeting (ISRT)

Combat Operations

Logistics & Transportation

Battle Damage Management

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

North America had the largest military drone market share in 2021. This large share can be attributed to the presence of several OEMs in the United States, including Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., and others. Drone technology has advanced due to key developments with the US army and increased investment by prominent key players in the region. The United States, as one of the world’s leading exporters of military UAVs, is expected to drive rapid regional growth.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Military Drone market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Military Drone Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Military Drone market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Military Drone market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Military Drone market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Military Drone market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Military Drone Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Military Drone market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Military Drone market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Military Drone Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Military Drone Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

