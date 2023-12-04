Urban Air Mobility Market to surpass $27.52 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Urban Air Mobility Market

The urban air mobility market is expected to grow at 34.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 27.52 Billion by 2030.

Urban Air Mobility market accelerates with rising demand for innovative, on-demand aerial transportation, reshaping urban mobility landscapes globally” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Urban Air Mobility “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Urban Air Mobility market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

Top companies covered in this report: Textron Inc., Uber Technologies Inc. , Airbus SE, Ehang Safran SA, Volocopter, Lilium Aviation GmbH, Carter Aviation, AIRSPACEX, Aurora Flight Sciences.

Recent Development:

18 October 2022: Textron Aviation announced during the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Fly Alliance for up to 20 Cessna Citation business jets, four firm with options for 16 additional aircraft. Fly Alliance will use the aircraft for its luxury private jet charter operations and expects to take delivery of the first aircraft, an XLS Gen2, in 2023.

20 July 2022: Textron Aviation announced a Maritime Patrol Aircraft variant of its Cessna Citation Longitude Aircraft. The Cessna Citation Longitude is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

Urban Air Mobility Market Segmentation:

Urban Air Mobility Market By Component, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Infrastructure Solutions

Platform

Urban Air Mobility Market By Platform Operation, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Piloted

Autonomous

Urban Air Mobility Market By Range, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Intercity

Intracity

Urban Air Mobility Market By Platform Architecture, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Rotory Wing

Fixed Wing Hybrid

Urban Air Mobility Market By End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Ride Sharing Companies

Scheduled Operators

E-Commerce Companies

Hospitals

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

North America held more than 32 % of the urban air mobility market revenue share in 2021 and will witness expansion in the forecast period. 2020’s market size of 1.19 billion was dominated by North America. Compared to other regions, the region is dominating this market. Due to the Boeing Company’s significant investment in constructing prototypes for testing, its presence has also helped to foster a positive environment for the industry.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Urban Air Mobility market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Urban Air Mobility Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Urban Air Mobility market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Urban Air Mobility market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Urban Air Mobility market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Urban Air Mobility market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Urban Air Mobility Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Urban Air Mobility market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Urban Air Mobility market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Urban Air Mobility Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Urban Air Mobility Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

