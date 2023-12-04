BE NOLA LAUNCHES APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2024 COHORT OF THE BLACK IS BRILLIANT INSTITUTE FELLOWSHIP
Applications are Open for the 2024 Cohort. Apply by December 9, 2023.NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES , December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BE NOLA (Black Education for New Orleans) announced the launch of applications for the 2024 cohort of the Black Is Brilliant Institute, a unique 6-month paid fellowship that seeks to provide holistic support and development to Black educators. Supporting a diverse community of Black educators working both inside and outside of the classroom, BE NOLA and the Black Is Brilliant Institute provide education professionals with access to development, transformative healing, mentorship, networking, and other valuable opportunities.
The Black Is Brilliant Institute continues after the successes of the pilot cohort that launched in January of 2023. This innovative 6-month paid fellowship program is dedicated to empowering Black educators in New Orleans through comprehensive support and development opportunities in an effort to develop Quality Black Educators (QBE’s). Educators with a minimum of two to five years of experience, who self-identify as Black and demonstrate a commitment to Black youth, are highly encouraged to apply. The program specifically targets classroom-based and community-based educators.
"Black educators are not just teachers; they are the backbone of the community and agents of change for Black students," said Stevona Elem-Rogers, BE NOLA’s Chief of Community Programs and Partnerships. "Through the Black Is Brilliant Institute, we aim to amplify their influence and provide them with the tools to create lasting impact in the lives of Black students, the Black community, and beyond."
The Black Is Brilliant Institute was conceptualized from the feedback and insights of over three hundred Black educators, parents, and community members who participated in healing circles organized by BE NOLA in 2020. The data and insights gathered from these convenings directly guided the framework for the Institute’s fellowship program. The Institute aims to address the unique challenges faced by Black educators in New Orleans, offering them a nurturing space for personal and professional growth.
Black teachers in New Orleans experience unique challenges and hardships due to historical and systemic inequity, including unfair practices and expectations in the workplace. According to data gathered by New Schools for New Orleans, more than 900 teachers, 46% of whom identify as Black, left the educator talent pool between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018. Educators surveyed only stay in the profession for an average of two to five years.
The Black Is Brilliant Institute offers monthly programming for fellows to grow a perspective rooted in community, hone their unique skills, explore healing aspects of New Orleans, and engage with civic leaders. It is a space of wellness and learning for New Orleans Black educators in pursuit of liberation, wholeness, and preparation as they mold Black futures. The Institute focuses on five pillars: Black Educational History, Health and Wellness, Culturally Relevant Pedagogy, Holistic Curriculum, and Communal Infrastructure Building.
The 2024 cohort will receive a $1,000 stipend each, be assigned a veteran mentor, gain access to Black-centered programs and curriculums, and enjoy citywide discounts at Black-owned businesses. From January to May 2024, fellows will commit to seven hours monthly to engage in diverse and enriching activities. This includes:
- Convening the first Saturday of each month for a four-hour, in-person experience for hands-on, community-driven experiences
- Engaging in monthly coaching sessions for one hour with a GNO-based Black veteran educator
- Engaging in one hour of monthly conversations with national Black leaders and scholars
- Dedicating one hour per month to creating a Black teacher oral history project
The 2023 Fellows praised the program, with an average recommendation rating of 9.78 out of 10. One fellow shared, “The Institute allowed me to envision what a radical and intentional Black education could look like in a public charter school and inspired me to work to make that vision happen at my school.”
Another fellow reflected on the program's impact, saying, “Being able to speak with other members of the cohort and ask 'how do we change this?' gave me the hope I needed to push forward... I'm excited to use the knowledge gained next year as I step into my new role as Director of Middle School."
Applications for the Black Is Brilliant Institute are now open and will close at midnight on December 9, 2023. Notification of acceptance will be sent out on December 18th.
For more information on the fellowship and eligibility requirements, please email Ryan Gilbert at ryan@blackedunola.org. To apply to the 2024 Black Is Brilliant Institute fellowship, please click here.
###
About Black Education New Orleans (BE NOLA):
Black Education For New Orleans (BE NOLA) is a Black-governed, Black-led nonprofit organization whose mission is to support Black educators and schools to ensure an education that creates better outcomes and opportunities for Black children in New Orleans as a critical factor in building a thriving Black community that is politically, economically and socially strong. For more information, please visit www.blackedunola.org.
Angelique Phipps
AMP PR
aphipps@pramplified.com