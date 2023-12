A21 ขยายงานด้านการต่อต้านการค้ามนุษย์สู่ภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้…

A21 Thailand Child Advocacy Center Conference Room

Featuring state-of-the-art amenities, this facility offers a dedicated space for seamless collaboration among law enforcement, prosecutors, and multidisciplinary team members, focusing on cases involving children

A21 Thailand Child Advocacy Center Aftercare Space

In the dedicated aftercare space, social workers provide essential support, fostering the recovery journey for survivors of trafficking and exploitation

A21 Thailand Child Advocacy Center Aftercare Space (2)

Inside the Child Advocacy Center in Pattaya, Thailand—an interior room purposefully designed for the comfort and recovery of child survivors of exploitation

Exterior View of A21 Thailand Child Advocacy Center