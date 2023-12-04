Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,419 in the last 365 days.

New partner for Artcoin

SAN MARINO, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsider srl licensee of Artcoin is excited to announce a strategic partnership with HIGH PERFORM TECHNOLOGY LTD, a renowned company in the trading bot sector, led by expert entrepreneurs Fabio De Stefano, Marco Tassinari, Gennaro Apetino. this collaboration, based on sharing values ​​and objectives, will allow both companies to pursue ambitious goals and further develop in the field of trading on perspective tokens. Furthermore, Artcoin has recently formalized its inclusion on Coinw, one of the most prestigious exchanges in the world, thus expanding its presence alongside P2PB2B, Coinsbit, Emirex. With a future-oriented vision, Artcoin aims for the next listing on Bitmart, further consolidating its position in the cryptocurrency market.

The CEO of Artcoin, Mirko Boagno, confirms the 3-year industrial plan for Artcoin, with the first point to reach 20 exchange platforms, within 12 months the first Artcoin museum will open, this will make Artcoin the first token in the world to show its underlying financial to the public, and finally the creation of an Art world blockchain, which will allow Artcoin to become a utility token. Artcoin looks to the future, and confirms that it has started the creation of a multimedia museum, so as to be able to allow its customers to admire their works of art, from anywhere in the world.

Mirko Boagno
outsider srl
email us here

You just read:

New partner for Artcoin

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more