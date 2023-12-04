New partner for Artcoin
SAN MARINO, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsider srl licensee of Artcoin is excited to announce a strategic partnership with HIGH PERFORM TECHNOLOGY LTD, a renowned company in the trading bot sector, led by expert entrepreneurs Fabio De Stefano, Marco Tassinari, Gennaro Apetino. this collaboration, based on sharing values and objectives, will allow both companies to pursue ambitious goals and further develop in the field of trading on perspective tokens. Furthermore, Artcoin has recently formalized its inclusion on Coinw, one of the most prestigious exchanges in the world, thus expanding its presence alongside P2PB2B, Coinsbit, Emirex. With a future-oriented vision, Artcoin aims for the next listing on Bitmart, further consolidating its position in the cryptocurrency market.
The CEO of Artcoin, Mirko Boagno, confirms the 3-year industrial plan for Artcoin, with the first point to reach 20 exchange platforms, within 12 months the first Artcoin museum will open, this will make Artcoin the first token in the world to show its underlying financial to the public, and finally the creation of an Art world blockchain, which will allow Artcoin to become a utility token. Artcoin looks to the future, and confirms that it has started the creation of a multimedia museum, so as to be able to allow its customers to admire their works of art, from anywhere in the world.
Mirko Boagno
outsider srl
