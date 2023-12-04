Machine-Intelligent Lead Detection Solution Provider, Electro Scan Inc. Supports EPA's Lead and Copper Rule Improvements

Electro Scan Inc.'s SWORDFISH represents the world first machine-intelligent device that automatically detects buried pipe materials, including copper, galvanized, plastic, and lead pipes, without digging.

Cleantech entrepreneur, Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc. extended the leak detection capability of electrical resistance testing to identify toxic buried lead pipe, without excavating.

The task of replacing 100% of lead water service pipes has been compared to solving Y2K. This time its about protecting the health of the American drinking water system.

High cost, pipe disturbance, inaccuracies, and disruption to Customer's landscape has forced water industry leaders to seek out better, faster, and cheaper solutions to detect lead pipes, like SWORDFISH from Electro Scan Inc.