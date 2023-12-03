PM meets leaders of UAE, France, WEF, and HSBC on sidelines of COP28

VIETNAM, December 3 - DUBAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations in Dubai on December 2, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

In a meeting with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chính expressed his delight to visit the UAE on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Việt Nam-UAE diplomatic relations (1993-2023), highly appreciating the country’s COP28 hosting as an important contribution to the success of the event and an affirmation of the UAE's role and position in the world.

To create a breakthrough in the multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and the UAE, he proposed that the two sides continue to promote delegation exchanges. On this occasion, the PM conveyed the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Võ Văn Thưởng to UAE President and Vice President to visit Việt Nam.

UAE Vice President highly appreciated PM Chính's attendance at the COP28, affirming the visit and the one by Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân in May 2023 are important in promoting friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that UAE attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with Vietnam, and takes the country as a very potential investment market, especially in the fields of renewable energy, digital transformation, infrastructure, logistics, seaports, and data centres.

The two sides agreed to promote negotiations and soon sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), thereby expanding and strengthening economic exchanges, trade, and cooperation.

Regarding investment cooperation, PM Chính proposed that the UAE side increase investment and support Việt Nam in building and operating the International Financial Centre in HCM City and National Innovation Centre (NIC), developing smart cities, implementing renewable energy projects, and developing the Halal industry.

He suggested that the two sides soon establish a joint working group in the fields of economics and investment.

The two sides also discussed the possibility to promote cooperation in other potential areas including labour, aviation, sports exchange, security and defence.

At a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Vietnamese PM suggested that the two countries continue to strengthen cooperation and implement the contents agreed upon in the phone call between Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Macron on October 20, 2023.

He said he hopes that France will actively support Việt Nam in restoring and preserving historical relics, and called on France to accelerate the process of ratifying the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

French President Macron reiterated his good impressions of the country and people of Việt Nam, spoke highly of the prospects of the two countries' relationship, and agreed that the two sides need to coordinate more effectively and comprehensively in all areas.

He affirmed that the French Government has a roadmap to ratify the EVIPA.

President Macron welcomed and appreciated Việt Nam's outstanding contributions and efforts in implementing the political declaration on establishing a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and affirmed that the French Government will accompany and support Việt Nam in this process.

The two sides agreed to continue close cooperation at multilateral forums and exchange viewpoints on international issues of mutual concern.

Meeting President of World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende, PM Chính hailed WEF for accompanying and supporting Việt Nam during the past time.

He said that Việt Nam appreciates the theme that WEF has chosen for the upcoming WEF Davos 2024, adding that the Vietnamese side will consider and soon respond to the invitation to attend.

The WEF President congratulated Việt Nam on its positive economic achievements in the context of global economic difficulties.

Borge Brende said that WEF is coordinating with the HCM City People's Committee to prepare to build the Fourth Industrial Revolution Centre which will be part of WEF's global network.

The same day, PM Chính met with the Group Chief Executive & Executive Director at HSBC Noel Quinn, during which he highly appreciated HSBC's investment in Việt Nam and participation in Việt Nam's programmes to promote economic development, especially its actions to realise its commitment to green growth and sustainable growth in Việt Nam.

The leader asked HSBC to continue to arrange and disburse capital to finance sustainable development and green transformation in Việt Nam with the most preferential interest rates possible, especially in agricultural economic development, digital transformation, and strategic infrastructure development.

Representatives from HSBC expressed impression with Việt Nam's commitments and efforts in emission reduction, energy transition, and climate change responses.

Noel Paul Quinn said Việt Nam's plan to mobilise resources to implement the JETP that the Prime Minister just announced at COP 28 shows a long-term vision and is very suitable for the HSBC's strategic direction.

HSBC will actively support this plan, through lending capital to renewable energy projects, as well as through FDI capital flows, he said. — VNS