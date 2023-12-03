2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon successfully held

MACAU, December 3 - The 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), was held today (3 December) at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Fikadu Debele and Zinashwork Ambi from Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s marathon respectively.

The 42nd running of the Macao International Marathon has attracted elite athletes and long-distance running enthusiasts alike to compete for top honors in different categories. The marathon, half-marathon and mini-marathon courses all passed through the Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort and the Cotai Strip, whereas the 42.195 km marathon course ran through the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Sai Van Bridge.

The start of the races was officiated by: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG; Mr. Chan Pou Sin, Vice President of AGAM; and Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG.

In the men’s marathon, Fikadu Debele from Ethiopia was crowned champion with a time of 2:14:05, ahead of Edwin Kiptoo and Paul Matheka from Kenya. Zinashwork Ambi won the women’s marathon title with a time of 2:33:38, ahead of Rodah Tanui and Tecla Kirongo from Kenya.

In the Macao athlete category, the top three in the men’s marathon are Wang Kun, Fong Ieng Wai and Tou Weng Keong. Wang Kun also smashed the Macao record with a time of 2:24:45. The top three in the women’s marathon are Chio Tong Tong, Mo Xiao Jing and Ieong Mei Na.

The winners in all categories are as follows:

Category Marathon Half-marathon Mini-marathon Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s Overall Fikadu Debele Zinashwork Ambi Mathew Samperu Ziporah Kingori -- -- Macao Wang Kun Chio Tong Tong Wong Chin Wa Hoi Long -- -- Group A Cui Jiale Yang Yan James Kahura Lucy Ndambuki Ip Weng Tou Mui I Kei B Paul Matheka Chen Jieli Mathew Samperu Ziporah Kingori Ho Chi Tong Ng Weng Ian C Lee Mui Sang Chio Tong Tong Joseph Ngare Xu Zhonghuang Paras Khadka Rosa Mota D Vitaliy Shafar Fang Xiao Lan Zhong Zhiping Fu Kong Meng -- -- E Lam Chak In Cao Xinping -- -- -- --

The winning organizations of the Active Group Trophies are as follows:

Sport Association and Government Registered Organization: Care Action Macao;

Public and Private Entities: Galaxy Entertainment Group;

School: Macau University of Science and Technology.

The Senior Trophy was won by 73-year-old Li Feng.

The popular ‘Most Creative Costume Award’ competition was held again this year and attracted many participants to dress up in their favorite costume. The results were announced and the awards were presented to the winners after the races concluded.

Guests attended the event included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG; Mr. Chan Pou Sin, Vice President of AGAM; Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Secretary General of Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China; Mr. Xu Guoxun, Officer of Sports Bureau of Guangdong Province; Mr. José Tavares, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG; Ms. Eileen Lui, Group Director of Human Resources & Administration of GEG; Ms. Christine Lam and Mr. Luís Gomes, Vice Presidents of Sports Bureau; Rosa Mota, Portuguese Olympic gold medalist in women's marathon; Mr. Buddy Lam, Executive Vice President of Corporate Office of GEG; Mr. Chong Coc Veng, Vice President of Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China; Ms. Loi Mei Tim, Representative of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

Athletes who successfully finished the race may check their result at www.macaomarathon.com and download the certificate at www.marathon-photos.com from 15 December onwards.