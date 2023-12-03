Submit Release
SP Zubiri's statement on Mindanao State University bombing

PHILIPPINES, December 3 - Press Release
December 3, 2023

SP ZUBIRI'S STATEMENT ON MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY BOMBING

I am angered and appalled by the bombing of the Mindanao State University today. To enact such violence on an innocent group of people gathered to hear mass is completely heartless.

It is disheartening to see such violence play out in Marawi once again, years after the siege and well into a period of newfound peace enjoyed by our brothers and sisters under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

It is especially alarming to see such a brazen attack on a state university during a Catholic Mass. No one should have to feel unsafe in places of learning and places of worship.

I join the families of the victims in calling for the coordinated efforts of the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous government to leave no stone unturned in bringing justice to their loved ones, and to restore the peace that we have worked hard to gain in Marawi over the past six years.

