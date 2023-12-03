STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE MSU-MARAWI BLAST

We are appalled and outraged by the barbaric act of terror at Mindanao State University that occurred this morning. This heinous crime has no justification and must be strongly condemned by all.

Ang ganitong klase ng paghahasik ng karahasan kung kailan isinasagawa pa naman ang Mindanao Week of Peace at bilang paghihiganti diumano ng isang grupo ng terrorista ay walang puwang sa ating lipunan.

We vehemently call on the authorities to conduct a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into this appalling incident and bring those responsible for planning and executing this act of terror to justice swiftly. The full force of the law must be applied to ensure accountability and deter further violence.

Hindi natin dapat pabayaan ang ganitong uri ng terorismo na sumira hindi lamang sa pasilidad ng institusyong pang-edukasyon kundi pati na rin sa kapanatagan at kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan. We reject any attempts to divide us along religious lines or incite hatred among us.