Statement of Senator Koko Pimentel Condemning the Bombing Incident Today, December 3, 2023, in Marawi City

I am deeply saddened and outraged by the bombing incident that took place in Marawi City today, December 3, 2023, and condemn in no uncertain terms this act of violence which has no place in Philippine society.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, who are now facing unimaginable pain, loss, and trauma. We extend our deepest sympathies and offer our support to all those impacted by this tragedy.

This senseless act of violence that resulted in the loss of innocent lives and inflicted injuries upon several individuals is a grave affront to the principles of human dignity, peace, and mutual understanding that we hold dear.

We call upon the government and all authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into this incident and bring those responsible to justice. Acts of violence should never go unpunished, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that our communities remain safe and secure places for all of us.

At this moment of grief, let us reaffirm our commitment to peace and understanding, rejecting any form of violence and hatred that seeks to divide us.