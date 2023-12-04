GJK Facility Services donates $100,000 to women in need another Charity benefits

Lighthouse Foundation receives $100,000 from GJK Facility services

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GJK Facility Services, and the support the team was able to give to the Lighthouse Foundation, an important charity that provides children and young people who are homeless - or at risk of homelessness - with the care and support they need to heal and thrive.

“In a heartwarming collaboration, our esteemed charity partner, Lighthouse Foundation, sought our support to revitalise one of their residences for young people. Without hesitation, our dedicated team sprang into action. Today, we are proud to announce that thanks to our joint efforts, this particular home in Melbourne has undergone a thorough transformation.

“GJK Facility Services are deeply honoured to be a part of this endeavour and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact the rejuvenated home has on the lives of these remarkable young individuals. Together, we are sowing the seeds of self-sufficiency, responsibility, and a clean, nurturing home environment that will endure for years to come.”

The Lighthouse Foundation is the first safe refuge in Australia that is designed to meet the recovery needs of young women and girls who have left or are at risk of entering into an early or forced marriage.

This Foundation provides live-in care and therapeutic support, in a safe place, to help these young women - many of whom are the victims of immense trauma - begin to heal.

At the TEN Women charity lunch in May, my wife Jaqui Maree and I were proud to make a donation of $100,000 to the Lighthouse Foundation’s Young Women’s Freedom Program. The donation will be used to help build a shelter for the women and girls the Foundation helps.

More than 550 property professionals attended this event, and we were thrilled to see the total fundraising contribution from the day exceed $600,000, for such a worthy cause.