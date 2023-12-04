GJK Facility services donates $100,000 to homeless women in need

GJK Facility Services Boss George stamas AM Donates $100,000 to Women in need

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflecting back on the last year of the TEN Women achievements, probably the greatest achievement of all was being in a room of over 500 incredibly generous people in the Property Industry as we held our fundraiser to support the Lighthouse Foundation Young Women's Freedom program - raising funds to build and support vulnerable young women escaping forced marriage and modern day slavery.

"I still get goose-bumps thinking about that day, our own GJK Facility Services founder George Stamas AM pledged $100,000 at that lunch after listening to the incredible story of survival from a young woman who had come through the program. Plus the roll-on after the event from exceptionally generous companies who have continued their support by offering pro bono services to Lighthouse Foundation. Our first project is underway and we are so excited!

It was an honour for TEN Women to win an award from F&P last year, I am so very grateful and proud of our industry. I also thank all of the businesses we are employed by for supporting our mandate and encouraging us to continue to empower and make a difference."

Furthermore George Stamas was in tears hearing the Story of a young girl who was almost homeless and Lighthouse gave her and her family a safe place to live away from abuse. GJK Facility Services Boss George Stamas has always been there to help and support the community in everyday he can, with his dedicated time and any thing he can do for fellow Australians.

It was an honour to have the support of so many influential and powerful people in the industry and to be able to raise over $600,000 to support this important cause.

The Lighthouse Foundation is a Melbourne-based charity that provides a safe and supportive home for young people who have experienced homelessness, abuse and neglect.

The Young Women's Freedom program is a new initiative of the Lighthouse Foundation that will provide a safe and supportive home for young women who have experienced forced marriage, modern day slavery and other forms of exploitation.

The funds raised at the TEN Women event will go towards the construction of a new home for the Young Women's Freedom program, which is expected to open in early 2019.

"We are so grateful to everyone who supported the event and helped to make it such a success. Thank you for helping us to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable young women."