Australia’s first home for young women receives a $100,000 donation

GJK Facility Services giving back to The community and helping others

I’m proud to announce that GJK Facility Services has launched a new social impact program, called “GJK Giving Back.” We’ve partnered with the Lighthouse Foundation, a charitable organisation” — George Stamas AM GJK

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GJK Facility Services has launched a new social impact program, called “GJK Giving Back.” We’ve partnered with the Lighthouse Foundation, a charitable organisation that provides homes and therapeutic care programs for children and young people who are impacted by long-term neglect, abuse, and homelessness.

The Foundation relies on donations and corporate partners - like GJK - to help them continue to create caring communities where children can feel safe, forge meaningful relationships, and begin to heal from their traumatic pasts.

A key component of the new GJK Giving Back program is that it also empowers GJK employees to get involved, if they choose to.

“Working with charities, not-for-profits and organisations we already support, like the Lighthouse Foundation, the GJK Giving Back program will build on these relationships to create shared value partnerships,” said CEO Elias Stamas. “Giving back and doing good has always been part of GJK’s DNA… and this program just takes this to the next level, enabling our employees to participate and give back too.”

George Stamas GJK Boss and founder donated $100,000 George Stamas AM is known in The Australian Community as a leading Philanthropy leader.

He proudly gives back to the Community in every way.