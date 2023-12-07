X-Travel Space (XTS) Receives KaJ Labs Inspire Grant Award Pioneering Decentralized Travel
Driving Innovation in Decentralized Travel: KaJ Labs Backs XTS for a Transformative Journey
We are pleased to support X Travel Space through our Inspire Grant Program. This grant reflects our belief in the practical potential of XTS to bring positive change to the travel industry.”LONDON, UK, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KaJ Labs, a leading decentralized research organization specializing in AI and blockchain, is pleased to announce its endorsement of X-Travel Space (XTS) through the Inspire Grant Program.
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
Known for its commitment to fostering innovation in decentralized technologies, KaJ Labs sees great potential in XTS and is enthusiastic about contributing to the expansion of the X-Travel ecosystem. X-Travel Space powers X-Travel, a Web3 platform reshaping the travel and hospitality industry through the integration of blockchain and AI.
For additional information on KaJ Labs and the Inspire Grant Program, please visit KaJ Labs Grants. To explore X-Travel Space and its groundbreaking products, head to X-Travel Space Website.
About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization specializing in AI and blockchain technology, dedicated to supporting projects that advance decentralized solutions.
About X Travel Space (XTS):
X Travel Space is a Web 3.0 lifestyle platform integrating Blockchain and AI to enhance the travel experience through practical and sustainable means.
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram