Paul Barrett & The Modern Medicare Agency Launches New Medicare Agent Mentoring Program to Help Agents Succeed
Learning how to be a successful Medicare A-Z
Medicare can be a truly great business once you learn how to attract customers to help.”MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Barrett & The Modern Medicare Agency Launch New Agent Mentoring Program to Improve Medicare Sales
— Paul Barrett
The Modern Medicare Agency, led by industry veteran Paul Barrett, is excited to announce the launch of their new Agent Mentoring Program. With the Medicare market growing rapidly and more agents being recruited to sell health insurance, this program aims to address the lack of support and training provided to agents in finding and attracting new clients.
Medicare is a huge business, and with the aging population, the demand for health insurance plans is only going to increase. However, many agents with a health insurance license struggle to effectively market and sell Medicare plans. The Modern Medicare Agency recognizes this issue and is determined to change the status quo by providing agents with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed in this competitive market.
The Agent Mentoring Program will offer comprehensive training on various aspects of Medicare sales, including lead generation, client acquisition, and product knowledge. The program will also provide agents with ongoing support and guidance from experienced mentors, who will share their expertise and best practices to help agents achieve their sales goals.
Paul Barrett, the founder of The Modern Medicare Agency, has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and is passionate about helping agents succeed. He believes that this program will not only benefit agents but also improve the overall quality of Medicare sales experience for the consumer.
If you are interested in learning how to be a successful agent in the Medicare market contact our office to discuss partnering up with Paul Barrett & The Modern Medicare Agency.
