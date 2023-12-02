Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,712 in the last 365 days.

SEIU Local 2: Support for striking Pete’s Frootique workers grows as federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and others add their voice to calls for Sobeys to pay a fair wage

Rally in downtown Halifax, TODAY- Saturday December 2 from 1-2 PM

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the strike enters its third week, support for Sobeys’ Pete’s Frootique workers in Halifax continues to grow. A recorded message of solidarity from Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal NDP, will be played at the rally.

WHAT: Solidarity Rally

WHEN: TODAY. Saturday December 2, from 1 pm – 2 pm AT.

WHERE: Pete’s Frootique, 1515 Dresden Row, Halifax

Several political, labour and community leaders are expected to speak, including NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender. Other members of the NSNDP Caucus will also be in attendance in support of the SEIU Local 2 members.

Food prices have skyrocketed, far beyond rates of inflation. Many Canadians are struggling, paying over 20% more for groceries than they did three years ago. Grocers like Sobeys have increased prices more than necessary and are profiteering – they just had their highest 10-year profit margin ever last year. Sobeys Empire CEO Michael Medline took home over $8.6 million in 2022. Meanwhile, workers at Pete’s Frootique are paid minimum wage and Sobeys’ last offer would provide most employees with a shameful 5₵ per hour increase.

For information about the workers’ efforts to win a fair contract from Sobeys, owners of Pete’s Frootique, visit www.PetesOnStrike.ca.

Find photos on our Social Media accounts.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seiu_local2/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SEIULocal2/

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing, and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact: Diego Mendez   416-476-7762 dmendez@seiulocal2.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

SEIU Local 2: Support for striking Pete’s Frootique workers grows as federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and others add their voice to calls for Sobeys to pay a fair wage

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more