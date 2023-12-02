PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release

December 2, 2023 Cayetano clarifies: Bill on nuclear regulation will ensure safe use of radioactive materials, not build a nuclear power plant Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday assured the public that the proposed Philippine Nuclear Regulation Act is not meant to build a nuclear power plant but to create an institution that will regulate all existing radioactive material usage in the country. Cayetano made the statement during the public hearing on Senate Bill No. 1194 (Comprehensive Atomic Regulation) and Senate Bill No. 1491 (Philippine Nuclear Regulation Act) conducted by the Committee on Science and Technology, which he chairs. "Doon sa mga may agam-agam, may doubt sa nuclear power plant, nuclear energy: this bill is not to put up one (nuclear power plant). It's precisely to have the institution and the right people to be able to assess [the use of nuclear energy]," he said. According to DOST-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) Director Vallerie Ann Samson, nuclear energy is used not only for power generation but also for agriculture, medicine, and other industries. The counterpart measure in the House of Representatives is House Bill No. 9293 or the "Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act," which was approved on third and final reading last November 22, 2023. It aims to establish a legal framework to facilitate a "safe and secure" utilization of nuclear energy in the country. Both the House and the Senate's version of the measure seek to create the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority or PhilATOM, which will be tasked to provide licenses to all facilities that utilize radioactive materials and electrically generated ionizing radiation, including hospitals that offer radiology procedures. Right now, facilities that use nuclear energy like PET/CT scan providers need to secure two licenses in order to operate: one from PNRI for the use of radioactive material, and one from the Food and Drug Administration for its clinical application. Cayetano said PhilATOM is meant to protect the public from unsafe utilization of radioactive materials. "Para mong sinabing nag-create ka ng Bureau of Fire. Hindi mo gusto ng sunog; gusto mo ng mga tao na iwa-warn tayo, mag-i-inspect, magpi-prevent," he said. "You have our support," he added, addressing PNRI. Cayetano sa Nuclear Regulation bill: Para ito sa ligtas na paggamit ng radioactive material, hindi para magtayo ng nuclear power plant Tiniyak ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Biyernes sa publiko na ang panukalang Philippine Nuclear Regulation Act ay hindi naglalayong magtayo ng nuclear power plant kundi lumikha ng isang institusyon na mangangasiwa sa paggamit ng radioactive material sa bansa. Ipinahayag ito ni Cayetano sa isinagawang public hearing sa Senate Bill No. 1194 (Comprehensive Atomic Regulation) at Senate Bill No. 1491 (Philippine Nuclear Regulation Act) ng Committee on Science and Technology, na kanyang pinamumunuan. "Doon sa mga may agam-agam, may doubt sa nuclear power plant, nuclear energy: this bill is not to put up one (nuclear power plant). It's precisely to have the institution and the right people to be able to assess [the use of nuclear energy]," wika niya. Ayon kay DOST-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) Director Vallerie Ann Samson, ang nuclear energy ay ginagamit hindi lamang para sa power generation kundi maging sa agrikultura, medisina, at iba pang industriya. Ang counterpart measure sa House of Representatives na House Bill No. 9293 o ang "Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act" ay inaprubahan sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa noong November 22, 2023. Nilalayon nitong magtatag ng legal framework upang mapadali ang "safe and secure" na paggamit ng nuclear energy sa bansa. Ang parehong bersyon ng Kamara at ng Senado ay naglalayong lumikha ng Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority o PhilATOM na siyang susuri at magbibigay ng mga lisensya sa lahat ng pasilidad na gumagamit ng radioactive materials at electrically generated ionizing radiation, kabilang ang mga ospital na nag-aalok ng radiology procedures. Sa ngayon, ang mga pasilidad na gumagamit ng nuclear energy tulad ng mga provider ng PET/CT scan ay kailangang kumuha ng dalawang lisensya: isa mula sa PNRI para sa paggamit ng radioactive material, at isa mula sa Food and Drug Administration para sa klinikal na aplikasyon nito. Sinabi ni Cayetano na ang layunin ng PhilATOM ay protektahan ang publiko mula sa hindi ligtas na paggamit ng radioactive materials. "Para mong sinabing nag-create ka ng Bureau of Fire. Hindi mo gusto ng sunog; gusto mo ng mga tao na iwa-warn tayo, mag-i-inspect, magpi-prevent," aniya. "You have our support," sabi niya sa PNRI.