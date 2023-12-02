Heads of State Accelerate the Partnership for Renewables in Africa at COP28

Leaders commit to drive the renewable energy transition as a strategic solution to energy access, security, and green growth on the African continent.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 December 2023 – Leaders of the ‘Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa’ (APRA) gathered at the COP28 in Dubai today to drive a resilient and inclusive green growth in Africa through renewables.

In a joint declaration, Kenya’s President William Samoei Ruto, Namibia’s Deputy-Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the German Chancelor Olaf Scholz underscored APRA’s role in galvanizing action and inspiring global climate leadership.

Emphasizing the need for increased public finance from the international finance community, leaders agreed to collaborate on three pivotal areas such as mobilizing finance, activating technical assistance and capacity building, and engaging the private sector.

Founded at the African Climate Summit earlier this year by Kenya, Ethiopia, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, with support from Denmark, Germany, the UAE and IRENA, APRA aims to accelerate energy transitions in respective countries. Under the leadership of African nations, it intends to expand all forms of renewable energy to support resilient and inclusive green growth.

Kenya’s President William Samoei Ruto said: “The Nairobi Declaration adopted by the African leaders in September reimagines Africa’s future as a thriving, resilient continent that embraces Climate-Positive Growth. The essence and ambition of APRA are encapsulated in this. We need a holistic approach that delivers on both climate and development priorities, tailored to our needs and communities. We need plans that account for all elements: starting with infrastructure, through policy and regulation to institutional and human capacity.”

The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen added: “I am proud to participate in this African-led partnership. Renewable energy provides a huge untapped opportunity for Africa, which can deliver access to energy, economic development and security of supply. The green transition requires massive amounts of investments and capital, and it requires strong engagement by private sector. The partnership will be a key contribution to accelerating renewables across the African continent. As an equal partner in APRA, Denmark will do its utmost to turn the ambitions into reality.”

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “Renewables are essential for Africa's development and industrialisation. Using rich renewable resources can energize the continent, catalyze green industries and drive progress in critical sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. We estimate that a 1.5°C aligned pathway could mean 6.5% higher GDP and almost 4% more jobs for Africa by 2050. It is my hope that under the leadership of African nations, APRA leverages this opportunity to its fullest potential.”

At the Climate Summit in Nairobi, Heads of State underscored the pivotal role that harnessing abundant renewable resources plays in driving green industrialization within Africa. The Nairobi Declaration calls for an increase in Africa’s renewable capacity from 56 GW today to at least 300 GW by 2030.

Achieving this goal requires international cooperation, with scaled-up finance, technical assistance, capacity building, and private-sector engagement, all underpinned by supportive policies.

Against this backdrop, APRA follows tailored country approaches and is structured to drive rapid energy transitions, securing access and sustainable livelihoods, and fostering green industrialisation across the continent in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

Joint Statement on the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA)