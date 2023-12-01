Moses Lake – the heart of the clean energy revolution

WASHINGTON, December 1 - Washington is at the forefront of the clean technology revolution. Gov. Jay Inslee traveled to Moses Lake on Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of construction at Sila Nanotechnologies’ factory. They’re expanding the building and plan to hire up to 500 Washingtonians to build next-generation battery technology for electric vehicles. Their proprietary silicon anode extends driving range significantly while slashing charge times.

“We should develop the electric car industry, because it is absolutely necessary to defeat climate change and also to build a base of industrial jobs,” Inslee said. “This technology is exciting for humanity, for the United States and it’s super exciting for central Washington.”

Washington’s investments in workforce development and renewable energy are bringing innovative, sustainable companies to the state. Sila joins a large cohort of innovative technology companies in Moses Lake building the products necessary to phase out fossil fuels and power the clean energy economy.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, the governor met with the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce and executives from Habitat for Humanity. They discussed how the state government can continue to support the region’s needs by ensuring electric transmission utilities and housing construction keep pace with this dynamic economic growth.

