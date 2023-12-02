Three Raised Crossings to be Installed on Farrington Highway in Mā‘ili

Main, News Posted on Dec 1, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to improve safety on Hawai‘i’s roadways, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will install raised crossings at three locations along Farrington Highway in Mā‘ili. The raised crossings will be installed at the highway’s intersections with Alapaki Street and Manununu Street, and near Maipalaoa Road.

HDOT expects to install one raised crossing per day starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, to Friday, Dec. 8, weather permitting. During the installations, lanes will be closed in each direction on Farrington Highway between Alapaki Street and Maipalaoa Road each day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

HDOT is installing the raised crossings to promote pedestrian safety by improving the visibility of pedestrians and providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter a residential area. As a reminder, the speed limit on this stretch of Farrington Highway is 35 mph.

Raised crossings were previously installed on Farrington Highway in the Wai‘anae area at Ala Hema Street, Ala Walua Street, the Wai‘anae High School exit, Alawa Place, and Maiuu Road, as well as in Nānākuli at Laumania Avenue and Pohakunui Avenue. Since 2019, HDOT has completed 178 raised crossings and speed tables statewide, and an additional 29 currently are in progress.

