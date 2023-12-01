SB737 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-12-01
WISCONSIN, December 1 - An Act to repeal 632.865 (2) and 632.865 (5) (e); to renumber 632.865 (4); to amend 40.51 (8), 40.51 (8m), 66.0137 (4), 120.13 (2) (g), 185.983 (1) (intro.), 609.83, 632.861 (4) (a), 632.865 (1) (ae) and 632.865 (6) (c) 3.; and to create 632.861 (1m), 632.861 (3g), 632.861 (3r), 632.861 (4) (e), 632.862, 632.865 (1) (ab) and (ac), 632.865 (1) (an), (aq), and (at), 632.865 (1) (bm), 632.865 (1) (cg) and (cr), 632.865 (2d), 632.865 (2h), 632.865 (2p), 632.865 (2t), 632.865 (4) (b), 632.865 (5d), (5h), (5p) and (5t), 632.865 (6) (bm), 632.865 (6) (c) 3m., 632.865 (6g), 632.865 (6r) and 632.865 (8) of the statutes; Relating to: regulation of pharmacy benefit managers, fiduciary and disclosure requirements on pharmacy benefit managers, and application of prescription drug payments to health insurance cost-sharing requirements. (FE)
Status: S - Insurance and Small Business
