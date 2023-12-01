Submit Release
SB669 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-12-01

WISCONSIN, December 1 - An Act to create 16.3087, 16.311 and 943.135 of the statutes; Relating to: pay for performance grant requirements, use of public lands to provide temporary residence for the homeless, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry

Important Actions (newest first)

