WISCONSIN, December 1 - An Act to create 16.3087, 16.311 and 943.135 of the statutes; Relating to: pay for performance grant requirements, use of public lands to provide temporary residence for the homeless, and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb669
You just read:
SB669 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-12-01
