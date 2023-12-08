Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom Opens Enrollment for FREE Virtual Music Training

About

c3 Communications, Inc. (c3) is a nationally award-winning public relations agency of 22 years. We are not like other PR agencies because we are uniquely structured having our principal agency owners hands on with direct strategic senior counsel on everything we execute. Couple that with a seasoned team of PR consultants around the nation who specialize in a variety of practice areas to bring together the highest talent for our clients under the c3 umbrella and it makes for a powerhouse top-notch team. No matter the size of your company or project, local or national exposure, we know we will be your public relations agency of choice as we have the best of the best of the PR industry and the track record to back it up. Whether you are looking for traditional PR, digital or social media or all of these, we would love to connect with you.