Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom Opens Enrollment for FREE Virtual Music Training

Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom Logo

Sitting down with Jeff Zevely of the Zevely Zone

Ukuleles schools are gifted when the implement the program

Training Educators to Lead Classroom Learning Through the Power of Song

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact:
Joice Truban Curry
c3 Communications, Inc.
joice@c3publicrelations.com
619-540-6611

Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom™, a pioneering non-profit organization, is pleased to announce the expansion of its innovative educational musical training for professionals serving in Education. The organization is opening enrollment for virtual learning on December 10th for their inclusive, free classes for educators starting in January. With a focus on preparing and equipping educators to engage students in learning all subjects through the power of song, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom (GITC) is supporting educators serving in all grade levels to learn to make and lead music for academic and social emotional learning. Their services are provided to participating educators at no charge.

Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom (GITC) has a rich 23-year history of bringing their responsive and inclusive approach to making music for learning to over 18,000 educators and support service providers. This includes therapists, librarians, and all manner of support specialists who begin to lead hands-on music with collaborative student songwriting as a dynamic tool for fostering communication, team building, improving student literacy and math skills and embracing social-emotional development. And unlike traditional music education that focuses on teaching music for music's sake, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom offers a unique developmental approach that makes music accessible to all learners as a vibrant part of learning every day. This includes serving students who have not previously been able to access musical learning due to isolation in special day and treatment programs, or who are medically fragile, hospitalized, and homebound.

Contrary to common misconceptions, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom's approach is not just about placing guitars and ukuleles in classrooms, though it is an important part of their overall approach. Since 2000, this nonprofit has been partnering with musical product manufacturers, retailers, and donors to get instruments into classrooms so more students can learn to play. They also train music educators who are interested in including ukulele and guitar in their general music classes and electives. Their partnerships with sponsors over the past 23 years have provided over a million dollars in instrument resources for general music education.

Since its founding in 2000, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom has served as a complementary partner to music education, expanding the role of music into regular and special education classrooms during and after school. The organization's efforts are designed to broaden the spectrum of learning experiences by infusing music into the existing curriculum, fostering a creative and engaging atmosphere for students.

"Our aim is to help educators transform the way they teach, build collaborative classroom communities, and deepen students' connection to what they are learning by seamlessly weaving music into daily lessons,” says Jessica Baron, GITC’s Founder and Executive Director. “By providing educators with free ongoing training and tools to incorporate this powerful medium into their work with students, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom supports schools to become more creative, connected, and joyful places where the learning community can thrive.”

For more information about their approach and impact, please visit their website: https://www.guitarsintheclassroom.org/ or call (619) 840-1010. Stay updated by following their social media channels: Facebook @guitarsintheclassroom, Instagram @GITCmusic, LinkedIn @guitars-in-the-classroom/
# # #

Sean Curry
c3 Communications, Inc.
+1 858-794-6974
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom Opens Enrollment for FREE Virtual Music Training

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean Curry
c3 Communications, Inc.
+1 858-794-6974
Company/Organization
c3 Communications, Inc.
11211-3 Carmel Creek Road
San Diego, California, 92130
United States
+1 858-794-6974
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

c3 Communications, Inc. (c3) is a nationally award-winning public relations agency of 22 years. We are not like other PR agencies because we are uniquely structured having our principal agency owners hands on with direct strategic senior counsel on everything we execute. Couple that with a seasoned team of PR consultants around the nation who specialize in a variety of practice areas to bring together the highest talent for our clients under the c3 umbrella and it makes for a powerhouse top-notch team. No matter the size of your company or project, local or national exposure, we know we will be your public relations agency of choice as we have the best of the best of the PR industry and the track record to back it up. Whether you are looking for traditional PR, digital or social media or all of these, we would love to connect with you.

More From This Author
Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom Opens Enrollment for FREE Virtual Music Training
The Largest Fitness Expo on the West Coast Returns to LA
c3 Communications, Inc. Welcomes New Clients and Celebrates Continued Partnerships in the New Year
View All Stories From This Author