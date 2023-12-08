Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom Opens Enrollment for FREE Virtual Music Training
Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom™, a pioneering non-profit organization, is pleased to announce the expansion of its innovative educational musical training for professionals serving in Education. The organization is opening enrollment for virtual learning on December 10th for their inclusive, free classes for educators starting in January. With a focus on preparing and equipping educators to engage students in learning all subjects through the power of song, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom (GITC) is supporting educators serving in all grade levels to learn to make and lead music for academic and social emotional learning. Their services are provided to participating educators at no charge.
Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom (GITC) has a rich 23-year history of bringing their responsive and inclusive approach to making music for learning to over 18,000 educators and support service providers. This includes therapists, librarians, and all manner of support specialists who begin to lead hands-on music with collaborative student songwriting as a dynamic tool for fostering communication, team building, improving student literacy and math skills and embracing social-emotional development. And unlike traditional music education that focuses on teaching music for music's sake, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom offers a unique developmental approach that makes music accessible to all learners as a vibrant part of learning every day. This includes serving students who have not previously been able to access musical learning due to isolation in special day and treatment programs, or who are medically fragile, hospitalized, and homebound.
Contrary to common misconceptions, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom's approach is not just about placing guitars and ukuleles in classrooms, though it is an important part of their overall approach. Since 2000, this nonprofit has been partnering with musical product manufacturers, retailers, and donors to get instruments into classrooms so more students can learn to play. They also train music educators who are interested in including ukulele and guitar in their general music classes and electives. Their partnerships with sponsors over the past 23 years have provided over a million dollars in instrument resources for general music education.
Since its founding in 2000, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom has served as a complementary partner to music education, expanding the role of music into regular and special education classrooms during and after school. The organization's efforts are designed to broaden the spectrum of learning experiences by infusing music into the existing curriculum, fostering a creative and engaging atmosphere for students.
"Our aim is to help educators transform the way they teach, build collaborative classroom communities, and deepen students' connection to what they are learning by seamlessly weaving music into daily lessons,” says Jessica Baron, GITC’s Founder and Executive Director. “By providing educators with free ongoing training and tools to incorporate this powerful medium into their work with students, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom supports schools to become more creative, connected, and joyful places where the learning community can thrive.”
For more information about their approach and impact, please visit their website: https://www.guitarsintheclassroom.org/
