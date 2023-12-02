Advocates recover almost $12 million for insurance consumers in third quarter of 2023

November 28, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Have you ever had an insurance claim delayed only to receive an offer from your insurer that wasn’t very reasonable? Our team of highly trained insurance experts recovered almost $12 million for Washington state insurance consumers between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2023. They may be able to help you, too!

Thousands of consumers contact our office every year with a question or complaint about all types of insurance coverage. Our Consumer Advocacy team can look at your insurance policy, explain your rights, and in many cases, contact your insurance company on your behalf.

“As the insurance regulator, companies and insurance agents are required to respond to us and explain their actions or decisions,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “Our services are free, impartial, and available to everyone in Washington state. You might not need them today, but we’re always here to help when you do.”

We understand how insurance policies work and the laws that protect you. We can’t help in every situation and our authority has its limits, but from July through September we investigated more than 2,400 complaints and recovered $11,678,226 for Washington state insurance consumers.

Here are some highlights:

A Lake Tapps boat owner’s insurance company delayed paying claims after the boat caught fire in the owner’s driveway. After the owner filed a complaint with our office, their insurance company paid them $105,000 for the claim.

A Burien dentist asked us to help get dental claims covered for several patients. The plan information was misleading and the insurer gave out incorrect information. The insurer discovered it had a system issue. The insurer reprocessed all the claims affecting 333 members, totaling $132,215.80.

We helped a Spokane resident whose home electrical system was damaged by lightning strikes get their insurance company to pay their delayed claim. After we got involved, the insurance company hired an electrical engineer to determine the full extent of the damage and issued the homeowner $28,311.

We also helped a Sammamish local receive $126,334.26 for their long-term care needs going back two years.

We can help you understand your rights, answer your questions, explain how to appeal a decision from your insurer and, sometimes, advocate on your behalf. File a complaint online 24/7, send us a message, chat with us or call our Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-562-6900.

In most cases, insurance is regulated by states and overseen by Insurance Departments. Each department has a division that specializes in helping consumers understand their rights and investigating their complaints. Washington’s Office of the Insurance Commissioner employs 265 people, with 27 staff dedicated to consumer advocacy and education. Find an insurance department in your state (NAIC.org).