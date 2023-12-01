Submit Release
Sulliden Mining Capital Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) (TSX: SMC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated October 30, 2023 (the “Circular”) for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 38.33% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on December 1, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld
Rennie Morkel 99.891%   0.109%  
Grant Sboros 99.892%   0.108%  
Peter Hooper 99.892%   0.108%  
William Steers 96.298%   3.702%  
William Clarke 96.081%   3.919%  

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, (ii) the Company’s share incentive plan, and (iii) the name change of the Corporation to “Future Mineral Resources Inc.” (or such other name as the board of directors of the Company deems appropriate, as more particularly described and set forth in the Circular).

Following the filing and mailing of the Circular, the board of directors of the Company determined to withdraw the resolutions approving the proposed share consolidation of the Company’s common shares on the basis of up to 10 for one based on feedback from shareholders of the Company. Accordingly, those resolutions were not put to shareholders at the Meeting.

Sulliden’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Rennie Morkel”
Chief Executive Officer

For more information:
Ryan Ptolemy
Chief Financial Officer
ryanp@fmfinancialgroup.com
+1 (416) 861-2267

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


