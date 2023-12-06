EnBiorganic Technologies Implements EBS-Di System at Meadow Lake Mechanical Pulp

Installation of EBS-Di System in a specially designed trailer enclosure at the plant Rapid COD Reduction after Implementation of EBS-Di System Chlamydomonas algae, a challenge exacerbated by traditional nutrient enrichment strategies, was effectively managed through the introduction of EnBiorganic's microbiology

EBS-Di system implementation at Meadow Lake Mechanical Pulp reduces Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) levels and improves water clarity and odor issues

We’ve seen a great reduction in COD, odor, and an improved color to the water.” — Simon Wiles, Technical Manager, at MLMP

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnBiorganic Technologies has announced the completion of a six-month performance demonstration (pilot) at Meadow Lake Mechanical Pulp (MLMP), a subsidiary of Paper Excellence, utilizing its EBS-Di system. This project aimed to address specific wastewater treatment challenges faced by MLMP, particularly focusing on reducing Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) levels and improving water clarity and odor.

The pilot involved the deployment of the EBS-Di system, a microbial generator and dispensing unit, which is designed to treat wastewater through the dispensing of active state Bacillus microbes. Over the trial period, the system aimed to achieve a 30% reduction in COD from a baseline of 843 ppm.

"The application of the EBS-Di system at MLMP aligns with our focus on exploring various wastewater treatment scenarios," said Anson Liski, Vice President of Market Development at EnBiorganic Technologies. "Our goal was to evaluate the system's performance in a real-world industrial setting."

MLMP, operating as a zero liquid discharge facility, encountered issues with elevated COD levels, algae proliferation, and persistent odors in its wastewater. The trial with EnBiorganic’s EBS-Di system was structured to assess the technology’s capacity to address these challenges.

Results from the study indicated a reduction in COD levels, with an average of 395 ppm observed during the final six weeks of the trial period, demonstrating a decrease beyond the initial target. Additionally, improvements in water clarity and odor were noted, contributing to the overall assessment of the trial's outcomes.

“We’ve seen a great reduction in COD, odor, and an improved color to the water. The Trial program allowed EnBiorganic to demonstrate its bioaugmentation service to us, where before, with other vendors, we were trying to figure it all out on our own. Since then, for us operationally, it’s much better.” stated Simon Wiles, Technical Manager, at MLMP.

This collaboration between MLMP and EnBiorganic Technologies represents an exploration into the application of the EBS-Di system within the pulp and paper industry. The study provided insights into the system’s performance and its potential role in industrial wastewater management.

.........................................................................................................

About EnBiorganic Technologies LLC

USA based EnBiorganic Technologies LLC, founded in 2019, bridges science and technology to contribute to a living planet. We are driven to build innovative solutions based on a foundation of solid science. Our team is focused on solving big issues that will have a significant impact, in our backyard and beyond. Our current breakthroughs in wastewater solutions, HAB remediation, animal agriculture and soil structure enhancement create value for our clients, while protecting the planet’s most valuable resources. Learn more at https://enbiorganic.com.