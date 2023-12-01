Pennant Acquires Yuma Arizona Hospice Provider

EAGLE, Idaho, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired Southwestern Palliative Care and Hospice (“Southwestern”), which provides skilled hospice services in Yuma, Arizona.



“We are pleased to continue our growth in the state of Arizona, and complement our agencies in Southern Arizona,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “This acquisition further solidifies our commitment to these communities, and expands our ability to provide life-changing hospice services to residents of Yuma and its surrounding communities.” Guerisoli added.

“Southwestern has a deep connection to the community it serves, and its staff have touched countless lives since its inception,” added John Gochnour, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pennant. “We are honored to partner with the wonderful Southwestern team of skilled clinicians and compassionate caregivers in delivering life-changing hospice services to the residents of this community.” added Mr. Gochnour.

Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire high quality home health, hospice and senior living businesses throughout the United States.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 103 home health and hospice agencies and 51 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

