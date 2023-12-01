Maine DOE Update – December 1, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will be preparing some elements of the federal Civil Rights Data Collection to assist school administrative units (SAUs) and schools with the completion of reporting requirements. This report opens on December 11, 2023. The Maine DOE Data team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, December 5th at 10 am which will provide information about the elements we will be loading, the timeframe of the data input, and resources for CRDC reporting. | More

The EF-M-39B Adult Education report is open as of December 1, 2023 and will be due on December 15, 2023. All public school administrative units (SAUs), excluding Public Charter Schools, must report even if there are no pupils to report. Data entered into this report is based on the number of Resident Students from SAUs who are attending Regional Adult Education Programs. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Live and Work in Maine have partnered to launch a nationwide Live and Teach in Maine campaign to attract educators to the state and strengthen the education profession. The multifaceted campaign includes a highly targeted advertising effort, new videos highlighting teachers who have chosen to make Maine their career destination, and events in-state to welcome, connect, and celebrate educators. | More

Meghan Stubbs, a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at Hancock County Technical Center, found herself at the center of a heartwarming surprise during a schoolwide assembly earlier today. The visit by Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin to commend the school’s CTE programs also honored Stubbs’ individual contributions with a Milken Educator Award, a distinguished recognition bestowed by the Milken Family Foundation. The Award honors outstanding educators across the country for their innovation, achievements and exemplary leadership, and it includes $25,000 that the recipients may use however they choose. | More

Apply Now! Schools and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2024 Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative grants through the Maine Department of Education (DOE). These grants support hands-on, engaging, interdisciplinary outdoor learning and career exploration opportunities that connect students with Maine’s amazing natural environments and landscapes. | More

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA), an affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of English, has announced the Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award. The purpose of this award is to recognize exceptional English language arts and literacy teachers who have demonstrated excellence in teaching, contributed to the profession, and shown a commitment to the community. | More

The Maine Department of Education Office of School and Students Supports is taking steps to advance community schools as a strategy to help public schools in Maine provide supports so that every child has access to what they need to thrive and reach their full potential. | More

Maine’s County and State Teacher of the Year Association (MCSTOYA) in partnership with the Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) Association have announced their second annual student writing contest. The prompt is “share about a teacher who made a positive difference in your day, week, year, or life.” | More

The 2023 County Teachers of the Year and the recently named 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard were celebrated at the annual Teacher of the Year (TOY) Gala event this past weekend. The Teacher of the Year Gala is an annual celebration of the Teacher of the Year Program which honors the hard work and dedication of Maine teachers and in particular the current State and County Teachers of the Year. This year marks a special 10-year milestone, which celebrates the great strides the program has made in expanding its reach to lift the voices of excellent educators in Maine. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The Maine Psychological Association (MePA) recently honored three outstanding Maine educators at its Annual Conference earlier this month, during an all-day event at the historic Harraseeket Inn in Freeport that celebrated diversity and excellence in psychology and education. | More

Every November outstanding professionals in the fields of health education, physical education, adapted physical education, and recreation are recognized during the Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) Annual Conference. This year the following four educators were named as the 2023 Maine AHPERD Teachers of the Year and honored during the Award Banquet at the Samoset Resort. | More

Halfway through its second decade, the Portland High School (PHS) internship program is setting a record for the number of students participating in internships. The program also has several new business partners. | More

Sierra Melanson (College and Career Success Coordinator at Central Maine Community College) and Kate Points (York County Career Advancement and Navigation Specialist) attended a Maine Development Career Association (MCDA) conference about Artificial Intelligence (AI) hosted at BerryDunn early this month. | More

Doug Ware’s role as Community Learning Coordinator is to develop and facilitate Mt Ararat High School’s relatively new Community Pathways program. The overarching goal of the program is to enhance the traditional academic curriculum for the school’s full diversity of students by providing credit-bearing extended learning opportunities. These offerings are intended to engage students in their interests, passions, and potential career paths through discovery, exploration, and experience. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is offering a pilot program developed by listening to educators’ needs and creating the opportunity for them to choose their professional learning adventure. In an effort to make this program available to more schools and educators across Maine, we are sharing some examples of the ways that Mt. View High School educators are using ConCEPT to meet their unique needs. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s Partners at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services are excited to bring additional “WhyTry” training to those working directly with children and their families. | More

