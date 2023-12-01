FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, November 28, 2023



The official tabulation of the votes cast for the Nov. 7, 2023 Referendum Election has been posted on the Secretary of State’s website.

The tabulation is available here, and was communicated to Gov. Janet Mills yesterday, Monday, Nov. 27. Gov. Mills has 10 days from yesterday to proclaim the results of the ballot questions.

There were 410,040 total ballots cast in the Referendum Election. The overall turnout was 37.2% of the citizen voting age population of 1,100,974, the 2021 1-year estimate of Maine’s citizen voting age population from the U.S. Census Bureau.



The final tallies were as follows:

Question 1 Question 2 Question 3 Question 4 YES NO BLANK YES NO BLANK YES NO BLANK YES NO BLANK 260670 137478 11892 348781 55226 6033 122961 283401 3678 341574 63208 5258

Question 5 Question 6 Question 7 Question 8 YES NO BLANK YES NO BLANK YES NO BLANK YES NO BLANK 227602 166876 15562 289818 107466 12756 122646 269699 17695 184063 211120 14857

The 2023 Citizen’s Guide to the Referendum Election, which includes the ballot questions and underlying legislation, is posted here.

###





