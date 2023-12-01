Submit Release
Statement by Honourable Barb Ramsay on International Day of Persons with Disabilities 

CANADA, December 1 - Hon. Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors, issued the following statement to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed annually on December 3: 

“This day is such an important reminder that as a province and nation we have a responsibility to ensure that those living with disabilities have equal opportunities in our communities. It is a day to celebrate the various abilities we all have that are both learned and unique to us. 

The Province is committed to continuing to remove barriers and empower Islanders living with disabilities and ensure their inclusion, accessibility, and full participation in society. 

We know more and more Islanders need support with Residential Services, peer support services and employment opportunities which has an immense impact on their future well-being. We are committed to ensuring these opportunities are available to anyone that needs them. 

Programs like the AccessAbility Support Program and the School-Aged Autism Fund help to provide financial, personal, housing, community and caregiver supports to Islanders living with disabilities. And, as Minister of Social Development, I’m committed to ensuring these programs are easily accessible and that Islanders living with disabilities have every opportunity to reach their full potential.” 

