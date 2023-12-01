Jewish Family Service of Utah Partners with Sites by Sara for a Client-Centric Website Transformation
New Client-focused Design Provides an Enriching Online Experience for both Clients and Supporters of the Organization
Sites by Sara's commitment to excellence has played a crucial role in shaping the website into a dynamic platform that serves the diverse needs of both clients and supporters.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading web design and development agency, Sites by Sara, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of the revitalized website for Jewish Family Service of Utah. After a year of meticulous planning and development, the redesigned site is now live, featuring a new, user-friendly design tailored to enhance accessibility for clients seeking information.
— Nicole Levy, Director of Development
The homepage of the new website provides a more client-centric approach. The redesigned layout prioritizes ease of navigation for individuals seeking information about the organization's services, programs, and resources. The user interface has been streamlined to ensure that clients and supporters alike can effortlessly access the information they need, fostering a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.
In contrast to the previous website which focused on convenient ways for donors to support the organization, the revitalized site now maintains a balanced approach, catering to both community members in need of services and supporters. Donors still find compelling reasons and convenient avenues to give, and clients can more readily access information about resources.
“Jewish Family Service of Utah extends gratitude to Board Member, Sara Lambrinos and Sites by Sara for their invaluable contributions to the redesign process,” said Nicole Levy, Director of Development. “Sites By Sara's commitment to excellence has played a crucial role in shaping the website into a dynamic platform that serves the diverse needs of both clients and supporters.”
Sara Lambrinos and the Sites by Sara team would also like to thank JFS Utah’s Marketing & Messaging Committee for their tireless efforts in thoroughly reviewing pages and providing invaluable feedback during the development process. “Their commitment to excellence has been instrumental in ensuring that the new website meets the highest standards of functionality and user experience,” Lambrinos said.
With the successful launch, Jewish Family Service of Utah invites the community to explore the enhanced features and information on the redesigned website. The agency is confident that the new, client-focused design will provide an enriching online experience for both clients and supporters
About Sites by Sara
Sites by Sara is a leading web design and development agency committed to delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions. With a focus on excellence and client satisfaction, Sites by Sara collaborates with organizations to create digital experiences that resonate and inspire. Visit sitesbysara.com to learn more.
About Jewish Family Service of Utah
Jewish Family Service (JFS) is a nonprofit, social service organization that supports all Utahns as they navigate life’s challenges. Since 1872, JFS has strengthened individuals and families of all backgrounds through counseling, advocacy, care management, and community education. JFS is one of the only agencies along the Wasatch Front offering affordable mental health counseling on a sliding scale. For more information, please visit jfsutah.org.
Sara Lambrinos
Sites by Sara
+1 385-355-5351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram