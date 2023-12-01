Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp Announces Final Value for Redemption of Public Shares

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (Nasdaq: SGII) (the “ Company ”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the final per share redemption value for its Class A redeemable shares.



As previously announced on November 20, 2023, the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with the provisions of the Amended Charter.

As a result, the Company will redeem all of the remaining outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “ Public Shares ”), at a per-share redemption price of $10.835, as of December 6, 2023.

As of the open of business on Monday, December 4, 2023, the Public Shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the trust account, the Company has instructed the trustee of the trust account to take all necessary actions to liquidate the securities held in the trust account. The proceeds of the trust account will be held in a non-interest bearing account while awaiting disbursement to the holders of the Public Shares. Record holders will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account by delivering their Public Shares to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in “street name,” however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the redemption amount. The redemption of the Public Shares is expected to be completed on or about December 6, 2023.

As previously stated, the Company’s sponsor has agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to its outstanding shares of Class A common. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company’s warrants, which will expire worthless.

Forward-Looking Statements

