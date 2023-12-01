Submit Release
Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference and the SHARE Series Women in Investing Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the Company will participate in two upcoming investor events.  

On December 5, 2023, the Company will hold investor meetings throughout the day at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference being held in New York, New York.

On December 8, 2023, management will participate in a fireside chat at the SHARE Series Women in Investing event at 9:00 am ET. The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange, with an institutional and retail investor audience.  

A live stream of this presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series or the “Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth’s investor website. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately one year following the event.

About Brilliant Earth  

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.  

Contacts:  

Investor Relations:                                    
Stefanie Layton 
investorrelations@brilliantearth.com  


