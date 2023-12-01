Alico, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, December 6, after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 in the United States and 1-201-689-8263 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is 13742944.

A telephone replay will be available on December 7, 2023, approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through December 21, 2023. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13742944.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

