Shockman appointed to SEJD judgeship

Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed LaMoure County State’s Attorney James Shockman to an open judgeship in the Southeast Judicial District.

Shockman has served as LaMoure County state’s attorney since January 2019 and has owned and operated a private law firm in LaMoure since 2015, practicing and litigating in general civil matters. As state’s attorney, he is the LaMoure County’s lead prosecutor and also serves as legal counsel and advisor to the county and its boards and commissions. Shockman previously was in private practice in Bismarck and Phoenix. He also has worked as a law clerk for the Hennepin County (Minn.) Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis and the Minnesota Attorney General.

Shockman grew up in Berlin, N.D., where he continues to manage field operations for his family’s farm, and is a board member and owner of Larson Grain Co. in LaMoure. He also serves as an advisor and volunteer for JakeStar Inc., an organization he cofounded in 2012 to enrich the lives of children through quality entertainment and creative community involvement.

Shockman earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., and his law degree from the William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul.

The Southeast Judicial District opening was created by the appointment of Judge Cherie Clark to a judgeship in the East Central Judicial District. Three attorneys were named as finalists for the Southeast Judicial District judgeship, which is chambered in Jamestown. The Southeast Judicial District consists of 14 counties: Barnes, Dickey, Eddy, Foster, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Stutsman and Wells.