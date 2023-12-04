6 NEW PREMIUM PRODUCTS LAUNCHED BY GOURMET TUNA BRAND TONNINO
The number one gourmet tuna brand in the US brings its caught yellowfin to shelves with exciting new, ready-to-go recipesANAHEIM, CA, US, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonnino, the brand best known among a-fish-ionados for their premium yellowfin tuna in cans and jars, is launching a lineup of six brilliantly prepared yellowfin tins with exceptional flavors. The new rollout at Walmart grocers can make meals easy for everyone, whatever the occasion. As the leading gourmet tuna brand in the US, Tonnino prides itself on sustainable fishing practices widely respected for a preservation of quality and flavor.
“We are excited about the new delicious products debuting at Walmart. We are eager to make Tuna more enjoyable than ever and making it more convenient with all this new first-to-market cans! As a global company, we are honored to popularize the unbelievable quality and flavor that yellowfin provides with an array of tuna tins that offer options for every type of fish lover,” said Tonnino’s Gabriela Jimenez.
With these six new varieties, Tonnino innovates once again by introducing new Tuna cans. Not just additions to Tonnino's already impressive lineup; the six new products are a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and quality. The new varieties can redefine what customers expect from canned tuna, offering a blend of traditional quality with modern convenience.
First-ever Tuna cans for Kids for the little gourmets
Tonnino shakes the canned seafood market with the launch of its first-ever tuna can specifically designed for kids, now available at Walmart. This innovative product line offers a blend of delicious taste and healthy convenience tailored to young palates. These fun, kid-friendly varieties are packed with lean, protein-rich, dolphin-safe, combined with fresh diced vegetables. Each can is a standalone meal, ideal pasta, pizza, tuna melt, or Mac and Cheese, making healthy eating both easy and enjoyable for kids. The packaging is eye-catching, featuring a friendly tuna character on a conveniently petite package. The two standout varieties are:
• Premium Yellowfin Tuna chunks with sweet corn in water (3.7 ounces)
• Premium Yellowfin Tuna with carrots & peas in vegetable oil (3.7 ounces)
Tuna tins for effortless party favorites
With a novel concept that can redefine snack time and party menus alike, Tonnino introduces tuna tins that can be the life of the party. A tasty blend of lively flavors in these generously sized cans can make appetizer time easier than ever. Just blend either with cream cheese or to have a delicious dip, best served with chips. Nachos or fresh crudité. Whether creating a smooth, creamy dip by blending with cream cheese or crafting a hearty, these tuna varieties are perfect for accompanying chips, nachos, or fresh veggies.
• Premium Yellowfin Tuna Chunks with chipotle sauce (10 ounces)
• Premium Yellowfin Tuna with Spicy Bell Pepper (10 ounces)
Gourmet tins for the seasoned palates
To continue helping everyone creating elegant meals, whether it's a simple yet flavorful salad or a more complex, savory dish, Tonnino launches new tins with elevated fresh flavors for these larger portions.
• Tonnino's dedication to exceptional taste and quality shines through in these new tins, ensuring that each meal is not just nourishing but also a delightful culinary journey offering a gourmet twist to traditional canned tuna. Premium Yellowfin Tuna chunks with carrots and peas in vegetable oil (4.94 ounces): Try the bestselling Tonnino product from Central America and the Caribbean regions.
• Premium Yellowfin Tuna chunks with tomatoes and olives – 4.94 oz
This is a more sophisticated and gourmet item specially designed for upscale consumers who love savory yellowfin pastas, Niçoise salads and other recipes where yellowfin shines with the earthy depth of green olives and sweet acidity of tomato.
The exclusive rollout of yellowfin tins specifically designed for kids, flavorful meals and seamless party recipes marks the second recent rollout for the brand as it catch-and-releases its innovative spirit into the seafood market. In Summer 2023, Tonnino rolled out premium albacore tunas in spring water, olive oil, Ginger Soy, Herbs de Provence and Truffle, as well as its first Tuna in Tins, top-quality tuna blended with fresh diced vegetables at Whole Foods.
Tonnino Tuna can be found at select retailers such as Wholefoods, Walmart, Fairway, as well as on Amazon and it is priced starting from $3.39 for a can to $6.99 for a jar.
For further information about Tonnino and their exceptional tuna products, readers are encouraged to visit the official website at www.tonnino.com.
